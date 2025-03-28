Why Did Jennifer Aniston End Her Friendship With Chelsea Handler?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Whatever happened with Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler?

Years ago, the two had a rumored feud and then a reported reconciliation.

Now, an inside source is dishing on how the two friends allegedly clashed.

There was more to it than their very different public personas. But it’s not unrelated.

Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives for the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on September 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Why did Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler have a falling out?

On Thursday, March 27, The Daily Mail reported on an alleged inside source’s description of Jennifer Aniston’s friendship fallout with Chelsea Handler.

Aniston is notoriously “private,” the insider acknowledged, while describing Handler as someone who “wants to be front and center” at all times.

“Perhaps a breakdown was always inevitable,” the source mused.

Host Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

In 2009, Aniston and Handler met on Chelsea Lately. At that time, they “went from not knowing each other to being together 24/7.”

But, like many comedians, Handler pulled from her own life for stand-up and other appearances.

So she would bring up Aniston — and Aniston’s ex, Brad Pitt — in interviews.

Relatedly, Justin Theroux was reportedly not a fan of Handler’s “rude and obnoxious” character during his erstwhile marriage to Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston arrives at PaleyFest LA 2024 – “The Morning Show” at Dolby Theatre on April 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

How did Jennifer Aniston’s divorce make things worse?

In 2018, Aniston and Theroux split. At that time, the report alleges, Aniston became “paranoid” with a fear “that people around her were leaking stories to the press.” That is not an unreasonable concern.

“Chelsea was still talking about Jennifer in interviews, and Jennifer automatically pointed the finger at her,” the insider claimed.

Leaking details to tabloids is very different from an irreverent comedian bringing up a famous friend on camera.

But, sometimes, the same unfiltered vibe that makes someone so funny on stage can make them a poor keeper of secrets.

Chelsea Handler attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to the inside source, things between Aniston and Handler are “not the same” as they were years ago — and “never will be” again.

“Chelsea seemed willing to do anything to be a star,” the insider characterized, “and Jennifer was already a big name.”

The source then reasoned: “So of course there were hints of jealousy.”

Jennifer Aniston speaks onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Were they even that close to begin with?

A separate insider said that Handler was only ever part of Aniston’s “wide group of friends.” Ouch!

That source went on to specify that “she never made it into her inner circle like Courteney Cox or Jimmy Kimmel.” Double ouch!

Obviously, we cannot verify any parts of this report.

But perhaps Aniston or Handler will feel the need to speak out to clear things up — or, possibly, to confirm them. It sounds like Handler would be the more likely to say something.