Will Smith: I’ve Been Canceled Because I’m Black!

Will Smith has spoken out about what’s become of his career.

Or, to be more specific, he has RAPPED about what’s become of his career.

As we’re sure you must recall, Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards in 2002… an incident that we still cannot believe actually took place.

The actor issued an apology and semi-explanation shortly afterward, but hasn’t said a lot in public since.

On March 28, however, Smith released a new album titled “Based on a True Story.”

The first first track is titled “Int. Barbershop — Day,” and it opens with the phrase: Will Smith is canceled.

The single — which features Smith’s Fresh Prince collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff and B. Simone — features differently-pitched voices discussing rumors and opinions about the actor and rapper in a freestyle manner.

“Who the f-ck Will Smith think he is?” one voice asks, to which another replies: “I ain’t never going to forgive him for that s-it he did.”

As a refresher… Rock served as host of the 2022 Oscars when he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith reacted by walking up on stage and striking Rock across the face.

When the actor returned to his seat, he screamed: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f-cking mouth!”

Later on in the ceremony, Smith returned to the stage to accept the Oscar for best actor for his performance in “King Richard.” It was wild, guys.

On this new album, meanwhile, Smith addresses the scandal directly with the lyrics:

“I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back/ And you know they only made him do that shit because he’s Black.”

To be clear and accurate, Smith did NOT have to return his Oscar.

Instead, the Academy banned him from attending any event related to the organization for 10 years.

Smith also resigned his Academy membership and issued an apology, saying that he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions.

This is the first time Smith has tried to claim that the color of his skin had anything to do with his punishment.

The aforementioned single later references Smith’s infamous response to Rock’s joke with the line: “Him and Jada both crazy girl, what you talkin’ bout?/ You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth.”

Elsewhere, on the track “You Lookin’ for Me?,” Smith also hints at the controversy, rapping:

“Took a lot, I’m back on top/ Y’all gon’ have to get acclimated/ Won’t stop, my shit still hot/ Even though I won’t get nominated.”

To again be clear and accurate, Smith’s ban from Academy events does NOT impact his eligibility for future Oscar nominations.

On the professional front, “Based on a True Story” marks Smith’s first full-length solo music project in 20 years, with his previous release being 2005’s “Lost and Found.”

Last summer, he co-starred with Martin Lawrence in “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” which garnered more than $400 million worldwide.