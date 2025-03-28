Princess Diana Would Feel ‘Great Sorrow’ About Meghan Markle, Famed …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle is one of the most famous women on the planet. But she’s got an army of haters, and unlike some A-list celebs, her defenders are not quite as outspoken.

Thanks to her Netflix series and housewares brand, the Duchess of Sussex is finally making a name for herself as a lifestyle guru, but her success has attracted a new level of criticism.

These days, high-profile media figures are dunking on Meghan, a trend that seems to stem from the negative response to her show.

Meghan Markle has not received rave reviews for her Netflix series. (Netflix)

Now, in a move that would’ve been unimaginable just a few years ago, former Meghan and Harry ally Graydon Carter is roasting the duchess at every opportunity.

Graydon Carter blasts Meghan Markle with literary zinger

In a new conversation with Interview magazine, the former Vanity Fair editor labeled Meghan the “Undine Spragg of Montecito.”

The comment refers to the main character in Edith Wharton’s 1913 novel The Custom of the Country. And it’s not meant as a compliment.

Undine Spragg is a conniving, hyper-ambitious woman who marries and divorces several times in an effort to secure the wealth and position she covets.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Goodreads describes her as “a heroine who is as vain, spoiled, and selfish as she is irresistibly fascinating” and one who engages in “social behavior that is both supremely informed and supremely disenchanted.”

According to LitCharts “feels little satisfaction in achieving her goals and often finds herself haunted by her failures.”

Needless to say, that’s not the kind of character you want to be compared to. And that’s not the only time that Carter has taken a shot at Meghan in recent weeks.

Meghan thought she was chosen as a cover model due to her charity work, former editor claims

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Meghan appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2017. Carter claims he never heard her name until the day when one of his colleagues suggested her as a cover model.

“Jane Sarkin, who booked our covers, came in and said, ‘We should do a cover on Meghan Markle,’” he recently told Page Six.

“I said, ‘I have no idea what that is, why should we do a story on her?’” Carter asked.

“So she said, ‘Because she’s going to marry Prince Harry.’”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks on as she attends a Sit Out with Britain’s Prince Harry (unseen), Duke of Sussex, at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 11, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Carter says Meghan became irate when she learned that the magazine was more interested in her love life than her charity work.

“Excuse me, Is this going to all be about Prince Harry? Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy,” Meghan allegedly complained.

“This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality,” Carter noted.

Graydon Carter says Princess Di would not be Team Meghan

Carter was a longtime friend of Princess Diana’s, and he also shared his thoughts on what Di might think of Harry’s wife.

“I would think she would feel great sorrow for her son to have been pulled away from his family like this, especially his brother but also his father,” he said. “Anytime someone comes between siblings, that’s a disaster, horrible for a family.”

So, yeah. Meghan probably isn’t thrilled with Graydon Carter at the moment.