Mason Disick Returns to Social Media After Kourtney Kardashian Debunks Secret Baby Rumor

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kourtney Kardashian is defending Mason Disick against an outrageous rumor.

Mason only turned 15 years old in December.

Yet a hurtful, outlandish rumor has alleged that he has a “secret baby.”

As Kourtney speaks out to defend her eldest, Mason is returning to social media.

Speaking to the camera on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Kourtney Kardashian reveals the surprise that she has cooked up for her car-loving husband. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Mason Disick is back on (public) social media!

Earlier this week, Mason Disick took to his Instagram Story, marking his social media return.

The post itself was casual, showing him on a night out with friends.

Mason often keeps himself partially obscured in photos. It is normal for teens to feel self-conscious, but it is possible that he is also hoping to be able to go a few places without being recognized. For the son of Kourtney Kardashian, that is a challenge.

Mason Disick does not currently live with mom Kourtney Kardashian. He is instead living with his dad, Scott.

However, he’s still clearly living the life of a teen son of famously affluent parents. He and his friends were wearing high-end clothes appropriate for Gen Z.

Mason’s post did not reference the ugly rumor targeting him. But his mother, however, did make a post to nip that claim in the bud.

Speaking to the confessional camera on Season 5, Episode 9 of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian explains why her eldest did not accompany her to Sydney, Australia. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kourtney Kardashian wants to quash this ugly rumor

On March 2, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to quash the rumor that Mason Disick secretly became a father in 2024.

The unsubstantiated claim alleges that Mason fathered a child named Piper, who was born in 2024. This claim comes from a hoax account that pretended to be Mason. If it’s true, there’s certainly no proof.

And Kourtney said all of that and more in her post.

“I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family,” Kourtney Kardashian acknowledged before debunking the Mason Disick rumor. “But this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not.”

She continued: “Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE.”

Kourt followed that with a plea: “My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: He is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him.”

In her Instagram Story, Kourtney Kardashian condemned the rumor that her teenage son had a secret love-child. The hoax began with a social media account that impersonated him. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘Please stop and leave them alone’

And Kourtney Kardashian continued her ardent defense of son Mason Disick.

“Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies,” she implored. Remember, many of these rumors have spread through disinformation vectors like TikTok, which some credulous people taking them as fact.

Kourt added: “And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”