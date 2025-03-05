Gabby Windey is Married! ‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Held Secret Wedding to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gabby Windey is married!

Back in the summer of 2023, the The Bachelorette alum unveiled her girlfriend.

Now, she and comedian Robby Hoffman have tied the knot.

Gabby is also revealing that their wedding was secret — and took place earlier this year.

It’s true that Gabby Windey didn’t win Dancing With the Stars. But she won the hearts of viewers. (Image Credit: ABC)

Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman are Married!

On January 1, Gabby Windey married Robby Hoffman in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas.

As we reported at the time, the two began dating in the summer of 2023.

Gabby did not immediately share the news of her wedding. As we mentioned, it was a secret — at first.

On her ‘Long Winded With Gabby Windey’ podcast, Gabby Windey opens up about meeting her girlfriend. At the time, two two had already secretly married. (Image Credit: YouTube)

However, on Wednesday, March 5, it was time. Gabby Windey took to her Instagram to share the exciting news, including a lengthy series of photos and short videos of everything from Robby Hoffman’s proposal to their wedding itself.

“Husband and wife!!” she captioned the post. Gabby included an emoji of two champagne glasses, an engagement ring emoji, and the wedding date: January 11, 2025.

The videos revealed that Gabby and Robby had walked down the aisle with who else but Chappell Roan playing. Specifically, “Hot To Go!”

How did Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman meet?

Gabby, who had been newly exploring her sexuality, had been outside of a lesbian event in Los Angeles in 2023.

She’d traveled there with a friend and ended up meeting Robby (her friend’s girlfriend was already a fan of the comedian).

According to Gabby, Robby had “mad game” and she fell for her almost immediately.

Gabby has dated some really irredeemably awful dudes in the past. Dating Robby helped her to realize how much better things could be.

She soon found that her girlfriend brought a confidence to their relationship. Gabby was new to dating women, but quickly realized that they were a great fit.

Robby is a comedian. Other lesbians on social media have praised her as a role model, pointing to her as a butch woman who’s had top surgery and uses she/her.

It’s always good to have a reminder that you don’t have to make your body or presentation conform to someone else’s expectations and can just be yourself.

Why the secret wedding?

Gabby told Cosmopolitan that she and Robby decided to elope during the horror of the Los Angeles wildfires. “We had just evacuated from the fires,” she explained. “Literally cue Rihanna, ‘We found love in a hopeless place.’”

She continued: “What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.”

It started as an escape from the devastation. Then, a joke about marrying turned into the real deal.