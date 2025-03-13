Doug Kiker, American Idol Contestant, Dead at 32

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Very sad today out of the entertainment world:

Doug Kiker, a singer who impressed viewers on Season 18 of American Idol, has passed away.

He was 32 years old.

May singer Doug Kiker rest in peace. (FOX)

This awful development was confirmed on Thursday by the loved ones of Kiker.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother, Douglas Kiker,” the singer’s sister, Angela Evans, wrote via Facebook, for example.

“He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! You’re singing with the angels now Bubba. Please pray for our family as we go [through] this very difficult time.”

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

Doug Kiker sings here on American Idol. (ABC)

A native of Mobile, Alabama, Kiker competed on the ABC competition back 2020, earning the nickname at the time as “The Singing Garbage Man” due to his day job as a sanitation worker.

His audition moved then-judge Katy Perry to tears, as the aspiring artist performed Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road.”

Although he was eliminated the following round after singing Marvin Gaye’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Kiker was later invited back to virtually perform “Bless the Broken Road” with the aforementioned country trio.

“For a man who has no idea what his voice can do, for a man who has no idea what key he’s singing in, for a man who has no idea who the heck he can be, he’s here to do one thing: He’s trying to show his daughter that he’s somebody,” judge Lionel Richie said of Kiker on Season 18, adding:

“I want us all to let you know, you’re a hell of a man. I want you to come get this ticket. You’re going to Hollywood!”

Doug Kiker showed off impressive talent on American Idol in 2020. (ABC)

Kiker’s sister Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez also issued a statement on her relative’s passing.

“Today, I got the call that no one wants to get. We lost an amazing person today. He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh,” Carrillos-Ramirez wrote via Facebook on Wednesday. “I know I didn’t raise him, but I never stopped loving him.

“My parents did an amazing job with him. Douglas Kiker, you will forever be missed. Fly high. Say hey to grandma.”

Kiker is survived by two children.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Doug by Donna.

“Help Us Lay Our Loved One to Rest It is with heavy hearts that we have to say goodbye to one of the most sincere souls and most hilarious person of all. Douglas, a beloved son, brother, father and friend,” the GoFundMe reads.

“Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly to the funeral costs and allow us to navigate this difficult time without the added financial burden. Thank you for your love, support, and generosity during this incredibly difficult time. We greatly appreciate each and everyone of y’all.”