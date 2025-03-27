Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s Bodies Remain Unclaimed One Month After Their …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have another unsettling update about the bizarre deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa.

As you’re probably aware, the Hollywood legend and his wife were found dead in their Santa Fe home last month.

After days of mystery and speculation, investigators concluded that Arakawa probably passed away, and Hackman’s dementia had progressed to the point that he was unable to seek help.

Now, there’s another strange wrinkle to the story, as Hackman and Arakawa’s bodies remain unclaimed several weeks after they were found.

Gene Hackman arrives at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on January 19, 2003. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Bodies of Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa remain at local morgue

The bodies were discovered on February 27.

And according to a new report from TMZ, their bodies are still in the custody of the New Mexico Office of the Medical Examiner.

The office’s list of unclaimed decedents is updated online every Monday. Hackman and Arakawa were still on the list as of Monday.

TMZ reports that they’re still there as of today, but the outlet’s method of arriving at that conclusion is unclear.

US actor Gene Hackman arrives at the premiere of his new film “The Royal Tenenbaums,” in Los Angeles, 06 December 2001. (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Investigators estimate that Hackman passed away on February 17 or 18, meaning it’s been nearly six weeks since he died.

And it’s been even longer for Arakawa, who is believed to have passed away at least one week earlier.

Why have Hackman and Arakawa’s bodies remained unclaimed?

The coroner’s office assures TMZ that it’s not unusual for bodies to remain at the morgue for several weeks.

Actor Gene Hackman signs a copy of his new book “Perdido Star” at a Borders book store in Chicago April 28, 2000. Hackman was in Chicago to sign copies of his first novel with co-author, underwater archeologist Daniel Lenihan. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers)

But it is unusual for a famous figure such as Gene Hackman to remain unburied so long after his high-profile death.

The likeliest explanation is that funeral arrangements are still being made.

Hackman had three adult children, but none of them live in New Mexico, so the process might be taking longer than expected.

There are complications involving Hackman’s will, as he named Betsy as his sole beneficiary, meaning that his kids will likely need the help of attorneys to sort out the division of Gene’s $80 million fortune.

Gene Hackman attends an ESPN event ahead of Super Bowl XXXIX. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

That probably doesn’t have anything to do with the delayed funeral plans.

But it’s worth noting that in past interviews, Hackman had spoken about his distant relationship with his kids.

The fact that he and Betsy were dead for over a week before they were found by maintenance workers indicates a certain level of estrangement.

But that doesn’t mean there was any sort of bad blood, and TMZ reports that Gene repaired his relationship with his kids in the later years of his life.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.