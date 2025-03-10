Olivia Culpo Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Christian McCaffrey

Reading Time: 3 minutes

One of the world’s most photogenic couples will soon be passing on their enviable genes!

Yes, model Olivia Culpo is expecting her first child with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Olivia shared the news with her 5.5 million Instagram followers on Monday morning.

“Next chapter, motherhood,” Olivia captioned an artsy black-and-white photo in which she can be seen cradling her bump.

The 32-year-old model didn’t offer any additional details, but based on the pic, it seems that she’s pretty far along. In fact, some fans guessed that her due date might be as early as late spring.

Needless to say, commenters were eager to share in Olivia and Christian’s joy.

Olivia’s fans are almost as excited as she is

“OLIVIA! May God bless you, your sweet baby, Christian and your entire beautiful family,” wrote one fan.

“Sooooo excited the secret is out! These turned out SO perfect! This chapter is the best yet! Love you!” another added.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Congratulations, so happy for both of you! Such an exciting chapter,” a third chimed in.

A dream come true for Olivia and Christian

The pregnancy news does not come as a major shock.

For one thing, as TMZ notes, OIivia has been spotted rocking what appeared to be bump-concealing attire in recent weeks.

On top of that, she has made no secret of her desire to get pregnant as soon as possible. In fact, ahead of her wedding, she announced that she plans to “rip her IUD” the moment that she and McCaffrey were officially married.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T)

“I feel like the day after my wedding, I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately,” Olivia said in a TikTok video from 2023.

She went on to admit that there were times when she doubted that she would ever find the right man.

“For a while, I thought I was gonna be a bachelorette. But here we are now,” Olivia told her followers.

Her advice to young single women who might be feeling similarly pessimistic?

“Pray for your future husband,” she recommended during her video. “That’s what worked for me.”

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Olivia went on to describe her process: “I got down on my hands and knees and I said, ‘God, please, show me a better way.’”

“I wrote down exactly what I wanted,” she shared. “I wrote down so many specific things.”

Clearly, her methods were effective, as it looks like all of Olivia’s wildest dreams are coming true.

Our sincere congratulations go out to this ridiculously attractive couple!