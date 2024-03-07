Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Engaged After 6 Years of Dating: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson engaged?

According to a new report from The Mirror, the couple is currently preparing to tie the knot after six years of dating.

A source tells the outlet that Chris popped the question “a while ago,” but he and Dakota have managed to keep their marital plans under wraps.

Dakota did not seem to be sporting an engagement ring during her recent press tour to promote her poorly received superhero movie Madame Web.

Dakota Johnson poses during the red carpet for the movie “Madame Web” at Cinemex Antara Polanco on February 13, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

That might have been a mistake, as a rock on her finger could’ve provided a welcome opportunity to talk about anything other than the film. We kid!

Anyway, the insider says that Chris and Dakota’s engagement will not come as a surprise to those closest to the couple, as they’ve been head over heels for each other for quite some time.

“They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable,” a source claimed to the publication Wednesday.

Chris Martin speaks onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”

It would be the first marriage for Dakota and the second for Chris, who finalized his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow in 2016.

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Engaged: How Does Gwyneth Paltrow Feel?

Fortunately, Dakota has Gwyneth’s blessing, and the actresses have long enjoyed a close friendship.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the “Contagion” premiere during the 68th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on September 3, 2011 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Insiders say Gwyneth feels that Dakota has been a positive influence in the lives of her two children with Chris, and Johnson has spoken lovingly about the teens on numerous occasions.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” Dakota said in a recent interview with Bustle.

Dakota also revealed that she might one day like to have children of her own.

Dakota Johnson poses during the red carpet for the movie “Madame Web” at Cinemex Antara Polanco on February 13, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

“I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer,” said the actress and daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

“And especially being a woman, I’m like, ‘What a magical f–king thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience.’ If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it.”

Given how much these two enjoy their privacy, it might be a while before we find out if Dakota and Chris are planning on welcoming any children.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on the Pyramid stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Chris and Dakota’s Wedding: What Should We Expect?

The details of Chris and Dakota’s nuptials will probably be kept under wraps until after the vows are exchanged.

But you can bet that the wedding will be a star-studded event with numerous A-listers on hand.

And we wouldn’t be surprised if Gwnyeth Paltrow is seated front and center, wishing the happy couple well.