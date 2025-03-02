Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Bring Down the House In ‘Wicked’ Oscars Opener: …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We knew that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo would be in attendance at tonight’s Academy Awards.

After all, they’re both nominated for their performances in last year’s adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical Wicked.

What we didn’t know is that they would open the show with an unforgettable musical number.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ariana and Cynthia give ‘Wicked’ fans exactly what they came for

Was it the most epic Oscars opening of all time?

We’ll leave that to social media users to decide. What’s not in question is the fact that Ariana and Cyntia absolutely crushed it.

As you may recall, the bond between the co-stars was evident throughout their Wicked press tour.

Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

An unforgettable opening number, courtesy of two beloved stars

And their professional chemistry was on full display throughout tonight’s performance, which started with Ariana belting out “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

From there, we were treated to a medley of Wicked‘s most beloved tunes.

It was a moment that’s certain to go down in Oscars history.

And it was a perfect way to set the stage for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Cynthia Erivo performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It was an instance of two immensely talented stars defying gravity together.

You can check the performance out here.

We’ll continue to update you about tonight’s big moments as the show continues.