Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Bring Down the House In ‘Wicked’ Oscars Opener: …

We knew that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo would be in attendance at tonight’s Academy Awards.
After all, they’re both nominated for their performances in last year’s adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical Wicked.
What we didn’t know is that they would open the show with an unforgettable musical number.
Ariana and Cynthia give ‘Wicked’ fans exactly what they came for
Was it the most epic Oscars opening of all time?
We’ll leave that to social media users to decide. What’s not in question is the fact that Ariana and Cyntia absolutely crushed it.
As you may recall, the bond between the co-stars was evident throughout their Wicked press tour.
An unforgettable opening number, courtesy of two beloved stars
And their professional chemistry was on full display throughout tonight’s performance, which started with Ariana belting out “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
From there, we were treated to a medley of Wicked‘s most beloved tunes.
It was a moment that’s certain to go down in Oscars history.
And it was a perfect way to set the stage for Hollywood’s biggest night.
It was an instance of two immensely talented stars defying gravity together.
You can check the performance out here.
We’ll continue to update you about tonight’s big moments as the show continues.