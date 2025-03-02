Kieran Culkin Net Worth: How Rich Is the ‘A Real Pain’ Star?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Whether you know him as Roman Roy in Succession or from his award-winning performance in A Real Pain, you’re probably aware that Kieran Culkin is one of the hottest talents in Hollywood these days.

But while he might be at the top of the heap these days, Kieran’s road to superstardom was anything but traditional.

After getting his start performing alongside his brother Macaulay in Home Alone, Kieran moved on to more artistic, low-budget fare like Igby Goes Down.

And for much of his adult life, he’s kept a relatively low profile.

Kieran Culkin attends The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

As a result, even big-time fans of Kieran’s might be in the dark about the details of his personal life — including just how much he’s got in the bank.

So without further ado, let’s delve into the details about the former child star’s financial situation.

What Is Kieran Culkin’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kieran is worth roughly $5 million.

Kieran Culkin attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Obviously, that’s a sizable chunk of change for the average American. But it’s not all that much money by Hollywood standards.

But again, Kieran has walked a very non-traditional career path.

While he got his start, in blockbusters headlined by his older brother, these days, most of the buzz surrounding Kieran stems from his work in indie flicks like last year’s A Real Pain.

But while such projects might not bring in massive paychecks, they can still be hugely beneficial to an actor’s career (to say nothing of the potential for artistic fulfillment).

Kieran Culkin poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for “Succession” during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

A new era for Kieran Culkin

After decades in the industry, Kieran is receiving more acclaim than ever before.

If Succession brought him a new level of fame, A Real Pain has brought him to an even higher level of awards season success and critical praise.

Tonight, Kieran has the potential to bring home his first Academy Award. And if he does, you can be certain that he’ll offer thanks to his wife, Jazz Charton, and their two kids.

He’s a man who seems well aware that there are more important things in life than money.