Demi Moore Net Worth: How Rich is the First-Time Oscar Nominee?

What is the net worth of Demi Moore?

From her early days starring in St. Elmo’s Fire to her Brat Pack era to her much more recent full-frontal nude scene in The Substance, she is a Hollywood legend.

She has worked for decades, costarred with and even married other A-listers, and entertained generations.

After all of that, we certainly hope that she’s rolling in dough.

Demi Moore attends the “BRATS” premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

What is Demi Moore’s net worth?

According to online estimates — which we would always be wise to view as educated guesses — Demi Moore’s net worth is around $200 million in 2024.

That is an impressive fortune, even by A-list actor standards.

Her wealth makes her a standout. But then, so does her career, her beauty, and her acting talent.

Demi Moore attends the Red Carpet of the closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Demi Moore was born in 1962 in Roswell. Even the small roles that she enjoyed at the start of her career were in memorable projects, like Blame It on Rio and St. Elmo’s Fire.

However, she truly rose to household name status in her 1990 breakout role in Ghost. In that film, which changed the way that people view pottery wheels forever, she starred opposite Patrick Swayze as his still-living love.

That netted Demi her first Golden Globe nomination. It also set her down her blazing path of Hollywood fame.

Demi Moore speaks onstage the “BRATS” premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

How else did Demi Moore gain her nine-figure fortune?

To be clear, Demi Moore was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood in the 1990s. Her pay for Striptease was $12.5 million — a value which has doubled by 2024 standards.

She raked in millions for other projects, including $5 million for the legendary Indecent Proposal.

During her busiest acting years, she raked in an estimated $60 million. Decades later, that would be $100 million in value.

Demi Moore attends the FYC red carpet event For FX’s “FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans” at DGA Theater Complex on May 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Of course, Demi Moore’s net worth also stems from less exciting things.

For example, one of her A-lister ex-husbands is Bruce Willis. During their divorce, she received $90 million in both cash and marital property.

And speaking of real estate, she has made numerous investments — purchasing high end properties and selling them later. This isn’t just about Hollywood mansions and New York penthouses (though she has owned and sold both), but also properties in the midwest. Way to diversify!

Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Jon Cryer and Andrew McCarthy speak onstage the “BRATS” premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Demi Moore was part of the Brat Pack, and participated in the ‘Brats’ documentary

As we have reported elsewhere, Hulu’s Brats documentary became a viral hit over the summer of 2024.

Demi Moore participated in the documentary and attended the premiere.

This will, first and foremost, be a welcome wave of 1980s nostalgia for people who remember the ’80s with fondness. Even younger people who just find the era fascinating might enjoy it.

Demi Moore is an exception when it comes to many actors of that era. Many had careers interrupted — by scandals, by family, and more. Meanwhile, Demi remains iconic to multiple generations.

And now, she’s a first-time Academy Award nominee for her work on The Substance!

Obviously, Demi is a true Hollywood success story.

And she has the net worth to show for it.