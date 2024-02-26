Wendy Williams’ Son: My Mom Drank So Much She Got Dementia!

In ​an interview that aired Sunday night on the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, Kevin Hunter Jr. opened up like never before.

The son of talk show host Wendy Williams, whose life has been under a microscope of late due to this program and the new information the public has learned about her ongoing health crisis, Hunter Jr. dropped one major bombshell about his famous parent.

It sadly explains a lot about what fans have seen from her over the last few years, too.

Wendy Williams attends LA Pride 2019 on June 8, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

“[Doctors] basically said that because she was drinking so much, it was starting to affect her headspace and her brain,” the 23-year explained during the February 25 episode of the two-part series.

“So, I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia.”

Alcohol-related dementia, according to Healthline, is a “type of cognitive impairment that occurs as a result of heavy alcohol consumption over a long period.”

Over time, alcohol use can cause brain damage that affects a person’s ability to do daily tasks, such as cooking and managing their finances.

Wendy in happier days, working the red carpet. ((Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival))

Last week, Williams’ team revealed a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and language disorder aphasia in an attempt to “correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.”

A representative for the former talk show host addressed the grave concern surrounding Wendy’s health in a February 22 statement ahead of the documentary’s release.

In part, it read:

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.”

Wendy’s rep added that while the choice to share information about her diagnosis was “difficult,” she hoped to “advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy” and raise awareness about her conditions.

Wendy Williams attends her being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

In general, the documentary paints a troubling picture of this star’s current mental state.

In one scene, while lying in bed, Williams tells her assistant that she’s “going back on TV in September.” Asked to explain what she means, Williams just says:

“According to my apartment.”

At other times, Williams accuses her assistant of stealing from her and doesn’t seem to know what the Academy Awards are.

Elsewhere, Williams can be seen crying as she explains that, due to lymphedema, she now only has 2 percent feeling in her visibly swollen feet.

She berates a nail technician for applying a clear base coat of polish to her nails, asking her, “Are you stupid?”

Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

It’s all very sad. It’s all extremely disturbing.

In a statement of her own, Williams said last week:

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).

“Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming.

“The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.

“I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD.

“I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”