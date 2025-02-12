Travis Kelce to Retire? Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Ponders NFL Future

Reading Time: 3 minutes

While fans continue to have questions about Travis Kelce’s personal life (namely, did he propose to Taylor Swift last weekend?), the Kansas City Chiefs tight end took to his New Heights podcast and addressed the main question facing his professional life.

Namely, is Travis Kelce going to retire from professional football?

Kelce touched on this topic in the wake of his team getting trounced in the latest Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce walks off the field after Philadelphia beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I know everybody wants to know whether I’m playing next year, and right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road. I’m kicking every can I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions,” Kelce said on air.

In the week leading up to the annual big game, Kelce said on numerous occasions that he planned to play in 2025.

However, he struck a different tone while speaking to brother Jason Kelce on the siblings’ beloved podcast.

“I’ve been fortunate over the past five, six years — I’ve played more football than anybody,” Travis said.

“It’s because of the people that are in that building. The fact that we keep going to these AFC championships and these Super Bowls, that means I’m playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league.

“That’s a lot of wear and tear on your body, and it’s a lot of time spent in the building, focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand and every challenge that you set up for yourself.”

Travis Kelce talks during media availability prior to Super Bowl LIX at the New Orleans Marriott on February 6, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Continued Kelce:

“That process can be grueling. It can weigh on you. It can make you better. It can drive you crazy at the same time. And right now, it’s one of those things where it was driving me crazy this year. It happens as you kind of tail off towards the back nine of your career.”

Kelce is 35 years old.

He was held to four catches for 39 yards in the Chiefs’ 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX and just concluded a season in which he posted career lows in receiving yards (823) and touchdowns (3).

If Travis were to retire, of course, he’d have more time to dedicate to wedding planning with Swift.

He does need to pop a certain question first, however.

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to win the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The veteran athlete and the world’s number-one Swiftie also delved into the “tough reality” of realizing one’s success might look different than it used to, calling it a “tough pill to swallow.”

He concluded as follows:

“So I’m gonna take some time to figure it out.

“I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it’s gonna be something that it’s a wholehearted decision, that I’m not half-assing it. That I’m fully here with them, and I think I could play.

“It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person, to take on all that responsibility.”