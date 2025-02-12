Bailey Hutchins Cause of Death: TikTok Star Passes Away at 26

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Beloved social media personality Bailey Hutchins has passed away at the age of 26.

News of her tragic death comes to us courtesy of Bailey’s husband, Caden Hutchins.

“I am devastated to say that my Bailey B has passed away last night,” Caden shared on Instagram Monday.

Influencer Bailey Hutchins has tragically passed away at the age of 26. (GoFundMe)

“She fought such a tough incredible fight these past two years and she’s no longer suffering from all the torturous pain she has endured during this journey,” he added.

Bailey Hutchins’ Cause of Death Revealed

Caden went on to confirm that Bailey passed away from complications caused by colon cancer.

“Being your husband and caregiver has been such a blessing to me. I am still in such disbelief and in denial that I just lost my best friend,” he said.

“Unfortunately, God had bigger plans for you Up Above. Until we meet again.”

Caden also shared his message on TikTok, where Bailey’s courageous content documenting her battle with cancer earned her more than 170,000 followers.

Bailey Hutchins has passed away following a battle with cancer. (YouTube)

“Although we selfishly wanted her here forever, we are at peace knowing that she no longer has to endure any pain or suffering,” he wrote alongside a video of their wedding day.

“It’s been an incredible journey to watch and I am so honored to be your husband and caregiver.”

He further explained the past month had been an “absolute devastating nightmare” both for Bailey and her family.

The End of a Long Battle

Sadly, Bailey’s death did not come as a surprise. She had long been candid about her illness, and a recent video from Caden indicated that the end was near.

“She’s been a little out of energy lately,” Caden explained in the January 26 clip (above). “We’re just focusing on healing and recovery.”

He added, “Overall, she just wanted me to reach out to you guys and just let you know that she loves you guys so much.”

In the comments section, fans expressed their condolences and their gratitude to Bailey for her bold yet comforting content.

Our thoughts go out to Bailey’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.