Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Legal Battle at ‘SNL 50’

The stars came out in force to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live on Sunday.

And one famous couple took the opportunity to crack a joke about their very high-profile controversy.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Blake Lively is locked in a messy legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

SNL 50 marked her first public appearance since the drama began. And while Blake didn’t address the scandal, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, slyly acknowledged it.

Ryan Reynolds Deflects With Humor

During an audience Q&A session hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the former Weekend Update anchors called on Reynolds.

“Ryan Reynolds! How’s it going?” they asked.

“Great! Why, what have you heard?” Reynolds replied, clearly poking fun at his newfound status as daily tabloid fodder.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Obviously, Ryan didn’t go into detail. In fact, he might be legally prohibited from doing so.

But it’s interesting that he and Blake seem to have embarked on a charm offensive or redemption tour.

Some stars might have opted to lie low until all of this blows over. But by attending such a high-profile event and subtly joking about their situation, Blake and Ryan are projecting quiet confidence that their side will prevail.

Preparing For Battle

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Will the strategy prove effective? Well, it might work in the court of public opinion, but unfortunately for Blake and Ryan, they’re still likely to wind up in front of a judge.

Blake has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin, who was also her director on the film.

Baldoni responded by filing a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds.

Given how publicly contentious this situation has become, it seems very unlikely that it’ll be settled out of court.

Justin Baldoni attends “The Boys In The Boat” New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Last week, Lively’s lawyers subpoenaed Baldoni’s text messages in an effort to expose what they’ve described as a smear campaign against their client.

“Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year,” her attorneys, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, told Page Six in a statement.

“We will now receive all of the ‘receipts’ that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. Freedman’s website, and like Ms. Lively, those ‘receipts’ will have their day in court,” they continued.

Baldoni has yet to publicly respond to the latest salvo from Team Lively.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.