Paige DeSorbo Shades Craig Conover, Reveals REAL Breakup Timeline

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover broke up late last year.

While it wasn’t your typical Southern Charm shocker, Paige and Craig’s split took many fans by surprise.

According to Paige, there’s a reason for that.

While debunking breakup theories and seemingly shading her ex, she’s laying out the real timeline of her conscious uncoupling from Craig.

Paige DeSorbo chose a very interesting outfit to survey ongoing construction on Southern Charm Season 9. (Image Credit: Bravo)

On January 22, a meme account posted a tongue-in-cheek celebration of singledom.

“I’m so bummed to be single,” the post began sarcastically. “How will I ever find another guy who brings absolutely nothing to the table.”

Now, Paige DeSorbo does not run the account, which seems to primarily repurpose decade-old social media posts without attribution. But she certainly hit like on that particular post, and Bravo fans took notice.

However, across social media, Southern Charm fans seemed divided over whether Paige DeSorbo was shading Craig Conover or simply enjoying a post.

Some insisted that she was straight-up calling out Craig as having brought “nothing” to their erstwhile romance.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that people “like” things on meme accounts all of the time. Unless someone’s spam-liking something awful or specific … it doesn’t have to be about Paige’s most recent ex.

Craig Conover speaks to the confessional camera on the Season 9 premiere of Southern Charm. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Did Paige DeSorbo cheat on Craig Conover? No, and she’s tired of hearing it

It is only natural for the general public to speculate when a reality TV couple seems to abruptly split without explanation. When Paige announced the breakup on December 30 of 2024, it came as a shock.

But on the Monday, February 3 episode of Paige’s Giggly Squad podcast, she clarified that she did not cheat on Craig.

Not physically or even emotionally.

Paige also expressed her frustration that she’s having to address the rumors. Craig, she says, should be quashing these claims.

Additionally, Paige laid out the details of her breakup with Craig.

The former couple split up over Thanksgiving weekend of last year.

However, they did not initially go public. Craig even allowed people to believe that they were still a couple while he promoted Southern Charm, and Paige says that she was fine with that.

However, Paige shared the breakup news on December 30.

The reason, she explained, was that Craig had begun “presenting himself as single.” At that point, she reasoned, it was time to go public — but she sent her ex a text in advance.

Craig Conover gossips about his friend’s love life while getting mani-pedis. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Does she have a new boyfriend?

There have been rumors — without confirmation — that Paige is dating someone new after Craig.

However, during her podcast episode, Paige confirmed that she is currently single.

Good for her. Even a regular breakup can be difficult.

Splitting after a long-term, long-distance romance that aired on reality television?

Paige deserves time for herself. So does Craig, for that matter.