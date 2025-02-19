Mindy Kaling Displays Ultra-Slim Figure, Stirs Ozempic Rumors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mindy Kaling is flaunting an ultra-thin new look, and the Ozempic rumors are flying.

Again.

In recent years, the actress and comedian has been so secretive about her body that she had a secret childbirth just one year ago.

And her latest body transformation has some of her own fans expressing alarm. Is she okay?

Mindy Kaling attends the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for CDGA)

Mindy Kaling looks extremely slender

On Tuesday, February 11, Mindy Kaling took to her Instagram to share a series of recent photos.

Kaling’s short film for Netflix, Anuja, has been screening. She took pics from the Los Angeles event and posted them to promote the project.

“The team behind Anuja is made up of true artists and pulling off this film was such a feat,” she captioned. “Thanks to everyone for coming out and if you haven’t had a chance to watch Anuja yet, check it out on Netflix now!!”

Upon seeing her slender look, Mindy Kaling’s followers took to the comments to bombard her with praise.

“Never looked better,” penned one. “Mindy you look fantastic!” praised another. An additional Instagram user gushed: “I keep thinking ‘this is the prettiest she’s ever looked’ and then you come back proving me wrong. THIS IS PERFECTION”

However, not everyone felt the same way. Some did not recognize Kaling at first, even though they are her own followers. And others felt genuine concern, even alarm.

Mindy Kaling attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Is Mindy Kaling okay?

“Ok you look amazing. Slightly less relatable, but amazing,” one commenter wrote. Public figures, especially women, who have “relatable” body struggles sometimes receive backlash from fans if they conform to beauty standards.

However, one fan wasn’t giving compliments — backhanded or otherwise.

“OMG are you okay?!” the Instagram commenter wrote. Simply put, the fan worried about Mindy Kaling’s health in light of her thin figure. Elsewhere on social media, it’s clear that this commenter was not alone.

At this point, many naturally began speculating — if they had not been already — that Mindy Kaling is an Ozempic girlie. There are so many of them.

Some confess to the controversial use of the diabetes drug for luxury weight loss, while others flatly deny it — or ignore the question.

It is only natural that rumors would circulate in light of Mindy Kaling sporting an ultra-slim figure. But that does not mean that it’s true.

Mindy Kaling attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

No, she isn’t an Ozempic girlie

In 2023, Mindy Kaling spoke to People about her weight loss journey and what works for her.

“The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy,” she stated at the time. “I run or hike 20 miles a week and I lift weights. It’s a big commitment for me. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in.”

Kaling then continued: “I know people are really interested in the changes in my body, and I think it’s flattering but sometimes it’s just a little much. So I try not to tune into it.”