Kate Middleton Accused of Attempting to Upstage Meghan Markle's Invictus Games Appearance

If you’re one of the people who hoped you’d heard the last of the Kate Middleton vs. Meghan Markle feud, we’re afraid we have some bad news:

It’s now clear that the tabloid media can find ways to accuse Kate and Meg of throwing shade at one another even when they haven’t set foot in the same country in nearly a year.

Yes, as you’ve likely heard by now, Meghan and Prince Harry traveled to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games last week.

The annual athletic competition for wounded veterans was co-founded by Harry in 2014, and it’s been near and dear to his heart ever since.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Wheelchair Basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Meghan delivered a speech to an audience of veterans, and she rocked several eye-catching fall fashions, a few of which promptly sold out in stores.

There was some light criticism from folks who complained that Meghan was not on hand for the opening ceremony, but the duchess dispelled those concerns by chalking her absence up to parenting duties.

In the end, the games went off without a hitch, and Meghan and Harry were praised for their active participation.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the F&F Kidsâ€™ Competition at Centre Court at the Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

And what does all of this have to do with Kate Middleton?

Well, nothing, really, but tabloid press instigators have taken to drawing unfavorable comparisons between Meghan’s charm offensive and Kate’s recent humanitarian work.

This week alone, Kate has visited a Royal Naval air station and popped in on workers at Streets of Growth, a London-based charity for at-risk youth.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales talks with a Royal Navy personnel in the training hangar during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The navy visit in particular yielded some memorable photo ops, and many royal commenters gushed over Kate’s effortless charisma.

“Never once has she ever been caught looking like she is bored or her attention has drifted,” wrote Australian royal journalist Daniela Elser.

“There is no debate – the princess is the Lionel Messi of looking, and being, interested in other people,” she continued.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales inflates an emergency life preserver issued to Royal Navy aircrews during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“But what is really remarkable is not that she seems genuinely interested in all this (or at least can fake it superbly), it is that overall, Kate looks like she was having a ball.

“Kate has never made her job look quite so easy or like she is having quite so much fun with it.”

Elser argues that Kate’s apparent ease with the peasants contrasts sharply with Meghan’s obvious discomfort among the proles.

“The duchess did not appear to be quite as at ease as during previous outings,” she wrote of Meghan’s Invictus appearances.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“She is not quite yet in her comfort zone like her husband,” echoed Victoria Ward of the Telegraph.

“She claps enthusiastically and hands out medals with a megawatt smile but is not quite so relaxed.”

On the other side of the debate are Sussex supporters who believe that Kate put in her recent appearances for the sole purpose of stealing Meghan’s thunder.

That may sound absurd, but royal expert Duncan Larcombe says the theory is not without merit.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Wheelchair Basketball Medal Ceremony during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Kate’s not stupid,” Larcombe said this week.

“She wants any engagements that she’s involved in to get their rightful attention and coverage, and making sure she looks her best and behaves her best is part of that.”

Larcombe added that this amounts to Kate “fighting back in the only way she can.”

Well, at least the duchesses are duking it out in a way that benefits some good causes.

And at the end of the day, it’s the charitable organizations involved that truly emerge victorious.