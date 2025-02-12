Christine Brown Weight Loss Photos: Look! I’m Down 40 Pounds!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’ve got it, you should flaunt it, right?

Or, when it comes to Christine Brown at the moment, if you no longer have it, you should go ahead and flaunt it, right?!?

The Sister Wives star has shed quite a lot of weight of late and took to Instagram this week in order to show off her new, impressive figure.

Christine Brown has lost 40 pounds. The Sister Wives star flaunts said weight loss here. (Instagram)

“I’m down 40 pounds and feeling better than ever!” Brown captioned a montage of photos on February 10.

“What’s better, is that the weight actually has stayed off. No more yo-yo dieting, no more feeling drained—just real, lasting results. I finally have hunger control and the energy I was missing, and it feels amazing!”

Christine added:

“If you’re ready to take control of your health, join me for my next weight loss challenge! Drop RESET in the comments, and I’ll send you the details.”

She also used the hashtag #Plexus, which makes us sad.

Christine Brown is all smiles in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

This shady weight loss supplement has not been approved by the FDA.

However, both Christine and Janelle Brown have served as spokespeople for the company, which many observers have compared in the past to an unfair pyramid scheme.

In general these days, Christine is all about evolving as a human being.

She dumped Kody Brown in November 2021 and married David Woolley in October 2023 and also wrote this week on social media:

“My journey shows that change is possible. If you feel confined by silence, know that every little step brings you closer to a brighter tomorrow. Let’s move forward together.”

Christine Brown deserves props for getting away from Kody. (TLC)

Christine is clearly very happy with her decision to leave her selfish spouse.

She plans on sharing a great deal of insight about her life and her relationships in an upcoming memoir.

Theautobiography will be titled Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom and has been described by its publisher as “a groundbreaking and heartfelt memoir about living in a family like no other and finding the strength to leave Mormonism — and the only life she’s known — behind.”

It will go on sale on September 16.

Christine Brown looks downtrodden and disturbed on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Wrote Christine herself a few days ago of the book:

“It is gritty and honest as I tell my story living polygamy as a child, to my marriage and family life. It shows my heartache with leaving religion and my marriage to FINALLY meeting [David Woolley].”

The description on Amazon for Brown’s memoir, meanwhile, reads as follows:

Becoming Kody Brown’s third wife in 1994, Christine finally found the big, happy family she had hoped for. When TLC’s hit show Sister Wives premiered in 2010, Christine knew it was her chance to shine a light on the brighter side of polygamy—the helping hands, the lively discussions, and their unmatched devotion to each other.

But the cameras also revealed a much darker truth.

In this candid tell-all, Christine shares for the first time the journey that led her away from the Morman church and the bold path she is carving to live apart from all she has ever known.

Moving, genuine, and insightful, this is a uniquely powerful tour de force of Christine’s journey toward and beyond her time in the spotlight as a sister wife.

