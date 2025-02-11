Liam Payne ‘Struggled With His Sexuality,’ Forced Ex-Fiancee to Have an …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been four months since Liam Payne tragically lost his life when he fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Investigators are still piecing together the final hours of the singer’s life in an effort to better understand the events that immediately preceded his death.

But according to those who knew him best, there’s far less mystery surrounding Liam’s life in the years since he parted ways with One Direction.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry attend the “Ron’s Gone Wrong” World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

Payne’s struggles with mental illness and substance abuse have been well-documented.

And while the singer may not have deliberately taken his own life, his fragile mental state unquestionably played a role in his demise.

Now, new facts are coming to light and confirming that Liam’s personal life was as every bit as chaotic as it appeared to be from the outside.

Liam Payne’s Ex-Fiancée Caught Him Sexting Other Men, Source Claims

Liam Payne attends the New Nobu Opening during the Atlantis, The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

An insider tells Rolling Stone that Payne “struggled with his sexuality” throughout his life.

His former fiancee, Maya Henry, allegedly became aware of this part of his life when sexually explicit messages intended for other men were “accidentally broadcast … to their TV” instead.

The source also claimed that Payne forced Henry to get an abortion in 2020.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry attend the gala dinner in honour of Edward Enninful, winner of the Global VOICES Award 2019, during #BoFVOICES on November 22, 2019 in Oxfordshire, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Liam’s Ultimatum

“Liam sent Maya a long message saying it’s either get an abortion and stay with him, or raise the kid alone and he will not acknowledge either of them,” the insider alleged, adding:

“This was a surprise to Maya, because Liam wanted to have a family, and they were trying for a kid.”

With that ultimatum in mind, Henry allegedly “agreed to terminate the pregnancy.”

Maya first alluded to these events in her 2024 novel, Looking Forward, which she described as being “inspired” by her and Payne’s romance.

Liam Payne attends the World Premiere of “I Am Bolt” at Odeon Leicester Square on November 28, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“What I went through in real life is very similar to what Mallory went through in the book,” she told People, referring to the book’s main character.

“I definitely did have some complications [following my abortion], and I did have to go to the hospital alone.”

The report also alleges that Liam once chased Maya with an ax and pushed her down a flight of stairs.

In her conversation with People (which was published months before Liam’s death), Maya explained that she “loved [Payne] very much,” adding:

British singer Liam Payne and his partner Maya Henry pose on the red carpet upon arrival at The Fashion Awards 2019 in London on December 2, 2019. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

“Anyone who has been with an addict understands how difficult that is. While I loved him deeply, he did things that hurt me in ways I’ll never fully understand, and he continued to hurt me years after we broke up.

“I put myself in situations that were unsafe and harmful, ignoring every red flag,” Henry added, explaining that she does not “fault [Liam] for his struggles.”

Our thoughts go out to Liam Payne’s loved ones as they continue to try and make sense of this tragedy.