Armie Hammer, Who Is Not a Cannibal, Describes ‘Rite of Passage’ of Biting …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Armie Hammer isn’t a cannibal, but he’s not doing himself any favors in the PR department.

Even though the real concern was always about how Hammer treated his alleged victims, his cannibalism roleplay fantasies made numerous sensational headlines a few years back.

Most disgraced actors whose careers will likely never recover would try to avoid stirring the pot.

Not Armie Hammer, it seems. Why else is he going on podcasts and talking about heart-eating?

Armie Hammer attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys For Life” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

It’s only cannibalism if it’s a human heart

Armie Hammer is not a cannibal. That did not stop him from eating a fresh heart — it just came from a non-human animal and not from a human.

The disgraced actor shared this anecdote on the Tuesday, February 11 episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast.

Apparently, Hammer went on a hunting trip with friends. He gushed that taking a bite out of the fresh heart is “almost an overly charged male rite of passage when you go hunting for your first time.”

Despite that charged statement, Armie Hammer did shy away from some of the cannibal vibes.

He clarified that he did not chomp on the heart for “the purpose of any cannibalism or any sexual gratification.” That line does not feel organic at all.

Hammer also clarified that he did not consume the entire heart. Hearts are muscles, and thus are dense with a firm texture and a gamey flavor.

Armie Hammer attends the Go Campaign’s 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 16, 2019. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Why would Armie Hammer volunteer this experience after his cannibal scandal?

In 2021, a number of Armie Hammer’s exes came forward to accuse him of abuse. He had been cheating on his wife. At least one accused him of sexual assault.

In the process, the world at large heard a lot about his text-based sexual fantasies. Hammer expressed numerous BDSM desires and, most sensationally, cannibalistic fantasies.

Amidst the scandal, Hammer addressed the messages. He has discussed cannibal fantasies as a kink.

Armie Hammer of ‘Wounds’ attends The IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at The 2019 Sundance Film Festival – Day 2 on January 26, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Obviously, most people do not have fantasies of being a cannibal like those that Armie Hammer expressed. But it is normal — even healthy — to have fantasies, including those that would be impossible or simply undesirable in real life.

After all, many couples engage in and enjoy roleplay that would be abhorrent in reality. A husband and wife pretending to be a spy and an interrogator are just much less likely to make sensational headlines.

What matters most, of course, are the actual allegations of wrongdoing. Hammer allegedly mistreated these women, with one describing how he had covered her in bruises and even branded her.

Armie Hammer attends the “Hotel Mumbai” New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art on March 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Why isn’t Armie Hammer in prison?

It’s pretty important to remember that, even with dozens (or, in some cases, hundreds) of horror stories coming out about rich and powerful men in the early months of the #MeToo movement, very, very few went to, or are still in, prison. Sexual wrongdoing is very difficult to prove in court.

The LAPD investigated the claims but dropped the investigation because they were unable to gather sufficient evidence.

Armie Hammer did confess to having been emotionally abusive towards these women. But he is not a cannibal. No matter how many non-human hearts he eats.