Sylvester Stallone Sends Special Gift for Kourtney’s Son Rocky: Photo

Actor Sylvester Stallone whipped up a one-of-a-kind gift for Kourtney’s son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

It wasn’t a new, better name. But it was, as you might guess, related.

Momager Kris Jenner arranged the unique gift for Rocky’s first birthday.

Kourtney’s son will definitely have bragging rights. When he’s old enough to know who Sylvester Stallone is.

Sylvester Stallone

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Rocky celebrated his first birthday

Rocky Thirteen Barker was born on November 1, 2023. Travis Barker gave that name to him. And Kourtney Kardashian allowed that.

Friday, November 1 of this year was Rocky’s first birthday. Kris Jenner, his adoring grandmother, shared an Instagram post to honor her grandson.

“Happy birthday to our precious Rocky!!” Kris captioned the post. I can’t believe you are already a year old! It feels like just yesterday that we were welcoming you to the world.”

“You are grandchild number 13,” Kris Jenner noted. “And the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!!”

She expressed: “I can’t wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma.”

Kris then reiterated: “I love you so so much and I can’t wait to watch you grow.” That much is classic for a grandmother’s birthday message. However, the next part is very Kardashian.

Sylvester Stallone penned a special gift for Kourtney’s son

Kris Jenner got the OG Rocky (Sylvester Stallone, from the boxing movies; not to be confused with Rocky Horror Picture Show) to provide a one-of-a-kind gift for grandbaby Rocky.

“Dear Rocky, My name is Rocky too,” the handwritten message reads. “Your name is very special and is identified with wonderful things.”

Stallone advised: “Life has many challenges you will face — you will need to show dedication and determination! You must never give up on your dreams. Never!”

On Season 5, Episode 8 of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner

“Now most importantly,” Sylvester Stallone continued in his note to Kourtney’s son Rocky, “you must always value family, friendship, and loyalty over fame and fortune!”

The Kardashians are all about loyalty. Of course, they’ve also turned that into part of the key of their fame and fortune.

Sylvester Stallone concluded his note: “Keep punching, Sly ‘Rocky’ Stallone.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Will he appreciate the present?

Right now, Rocky Thirteen Barker is one year old. So Travis and Kourtney’s son likely isn’t up for reading, let alone for appreciating the gift.

Even when he’s old enough to fully grasp who Sylvester Stallone is and see the Rocky films … it may feel odd. One has to imagine a Millennial like Rocky’s aunt Khloe if she had a signed Errol Flynn note. Yes, it would be neat and a part of history and she would know who Errol Flynn is. But would it be a prized possession?

Also, Rocky is a unique name. So unique that, as anyone with a distinct or uncommon name might warn, any comparisons can wear thin over the years. Though, with luck, Rocky Thirteen’s classmates will have no idea about the old timey boxing movies, either.