Andrew Garfield and Demi Moore: Shocking New Couple Alert!

Earlier this month, Demi Moore won a Golden Globe for her leading role in The Substance.

She was then nominated for an Oscar.

But while the veteran actress is clearly doing well in her professional life, fans across the globe are buzzing over a certain rumor pertaining to her personal life.

Demi Moore poses with the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award for “The Substance” in the press room during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Namely: Is Demi Moore really dating Andrew Garfield?!?

According to onlookers at the Golden Globes, posed for photographers at the ceremony with their arms around each other. At one point, during a break in the broadcast, they were also seen talking in very intimate fashion.

“They definitely seemed cozy,” a source told In Touch this week, claiming that a “spark” between the pair “started months ago” and adding:

“Now speculation is rampant that a romance is brewing between Demi and Andrew — and everyone is here for it.”

Andrew Garfield arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

For those wondering, Moore is 62 and Garfield is 41.

However, Ashton Kutcher was 25 years old when he began dating Demi Moore in 2003; 15 years her junior.

They got married in 2005 and divorced in 2011, which means this may just be Moore’s thing, you know? There are worse character traits than being attracted to young and handsome men.

Much worse.

Demi Moore attends the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

“They’re both single. She’s more gorgeous than ever, and he’s not only handsome but super charming,” added the In Touch insider, adding that Andrew seemed smitten (“you could see it on his face”) at the Golden Globes.

Moore also shouldn’t be concerned that things will end badly between her and Garfield, at least not the way they ended between her and Kutcher.

“Andrew is different than Ashton,” concludes the tabloid source, citing Kutcher’s previous infidelity.

“He’s mature, empathetic and in touch with his feelings. He ticks all the boxes, and then some.”