Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock Spotted Getting Into a Cab at 2:30 In the Morning: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is it a match made in MAGA heaven, or just two adults sharing some late night transportation? You be the judge!

According to a new report from Page Six, Kid Rock and Rep. Lauren Boebert were recently spotted getting into a cab together at 2:30 in the morning.

The two reportedly shuffled off together after spending the evening attending the various balls and parties that were thrown to celebrate the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Boebert and Rock have a lot in common, of course:

As the Page Six piece points out, “Both are among Trump’s most die-hard supporters, and they’re both enthusiastic gun-toters (even by rural Republican standards).”

That doesn’t mean, however, that they “kept the party going” after leaving the inaugural celebrations.

Lauren Boebert & Kid Rock: What Happened There?

Kid Rock attends a signing ceremony as U.S. President Donald Trump signs the H.R. 1551, the ‘Orrin G. Hatch-Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act’ in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images)

On the day of the inauguration, TMZ ran an article claiming that Boebert was “totally transfixed” by Rock.

“Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert — basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed,” read the report.

Now, Page Six has followed that up with their claim that the two high-profile MAGA devotees piled into a cab together in the wee hours.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) arrives for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on March 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Obviously, a lot of people are going to jump to a lot of conclusions about this situation.

But in the end, the only ones who know what happened that night are Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert (and possibly some irate hotel guests in an adjoining room).

When reached for comment by Page Six, Boebert’s press secretary said, “I think we’ll pass.”

Boebert finalized her divorce from husband Jayson in 2023. That same year, Boebert was removed from a live performance of the Beetlejuice musical for getting overly “friendly” with her male companion.

For his part, Rock has been engaged to Audrey Berry since 2017.

A Rough Week For Kid Rock

Kid Rock attends Kentucky Derby 144 on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs)

So while he might not enjoy the speculation about his love life, Kid probably prefers that people focus on this story rather than the other one that came out about him this week.

Page Six is also reporting that the singer had a “meltdown” and stormed off stage while performing in Nashville this week.

It seems that Kid was upset by the lack of enthusiasm he received at a bar owned by fellow rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

“You know what? F–k y’all. You ain’t gonna clap? I’m gone!” Rock blurted before cutting the show short.

So yeah, a bit of an embarrassing episode for Kid Rock. But he must be used to those by now.