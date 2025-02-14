Melyssa Ford: Who Is the Actress and Podcast Host Catching Strays on Drake’s New …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We probably don’t need to tell you that Drake has been making a lot of headlines in recent weeks.

And as usual, most of the new developments about the famously petty rapper have to do with his many feuds.

By now, you’ve probably heard a great deal about Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar. But that’s not the only war the Canadian rapper is waging at the moment.

Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Drake Attacks Joe Budden, Melyssa Ford on New Album

For the first time in a long time, Drake is a trending topic for reasons that have nothing to do with Kendrick.

The help from his fellow collaborator PartyNextDoor, Drizzy dropped a new album today.

And while there are no explicit Kendrick references on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, it seems that Drake is still in a fighting mood.

Drake smiles during the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

On a track with the ironic title of “Gimme a Hug,” the rapper took some shots at rival emcee Joe Budden. And Joe’s friend and collaborator, Melyssa Ford, received a very backhanded compliment.

“Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the Six, hate to see you with a d-ck-sucker,” Drake raps on the song.

The Six that Drake refers to is Toronto, and yes, he and Melyssa share a hometown. So why is Drake calling out his fellow Ontario native?

Well, since 2022, Ford — a model, actress, and popular media personality — has also served as host of “The Joe Budden Podcast.”

Model Melyssa Ford attends BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Drake doesn’t seem to have any personal beef with Melyssa. In fact, it seems he only brought her up as a means by which to attack Budden.

Still, it must come as a surprise to hear yourself called out by hip hop’s most notorious pot-stirrer.

Perhaps wisely, Melyssa has not yet addressed this matter publicly.

Melyssa Ford attends Peacock’s “Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story” New York premiere at The Times Center on January 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

But Budden was quick to bash Drake on social media:

Hey, Drake, don’t shoot at me mad that you ice cold. I’m not doing a back-and-forth with a corpse. I wanted to do it when it was fun,” he wrote.

“Don’t go get shot all through the year and then pop up like Bernie at Weekend at Bernie’s wanting to shoot at me now. No, n–ga. Go spin. Spin the f–king block. … Are you crazy?”

It’s true that Drizzy is in a vulnerable spot these days. In fact, this probably would have been a good time to release an album with zero diss tracks.

But clearly, that ship has sailed.