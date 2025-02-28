Love Is Blind Season 8 Star Lauren Thinks Dave Lied About His Reasons For Breaking It Off

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s that point in the season where Love Is Blind spoilers and hot takes are everywhere on social media.

We’ll have to wait until next week’s season finale to see how things play out for most of these couples.

But we know that one set of lovebirds won’t be building a nest together anytime soon.

Yes, after a promising start in the pods, Dave Bettenberg and Lauren O’Brien went off the rails in messy fashion.

Dave and Lauren in Honduras during their time on Love is Blind Season 8. (Netflix)

Dave takes issue with Lauren’s romantic past

The trouble began when Dave got upset upon learning that Lauren had recently been involved with an acquaintance of his prior to filming. Or anyway, he claimed to be upset.

Lauren says she believes Dave just wasn’t that into her, and he needed an excuse to call it off.

“It did [feel like an excuse],” she told People magazine this week.

“And there were other things that came up too that were things he wanted to use to get out of it. I mean, you see him question my dad, and it’s his friends, and it’s his sister, and it’s all of these things except for his inability to trust me, his inability to work through something like that in a relationship,” she continued, adding:

“I think it was fair of him to question me. I don’t think it was fair to not let me be part of the conversation or to not hear me out.”

Dave and Lauren have conflicting views on the matter

Dave stands by his actions and maintains that he had every right to investigate the matter:

“This is coming from not only my sister, who knows this guy’s best friend, but also my really close college friends that know him [and] were all telling me that they had been dating for three months, she was staying at his place the week before she left,” Dave tells People.

“I am hearing all these things and I’m just like, there’s just no way I’m going to marry this person if that’s what she was doing coming into it,” he adds. “I just can’t justify that.”

For her part, Lauren concedes the situation was complicated, but she still believes that Dave overstepped his bounds.

“At the time, I will say I was really conflicted on who is in the right here. Am I not reading this right? Did I f— up and or is Dave over-exaggerating?” she tells People.

“I really did kind of grapple with the truth, but at the end of the day I was like, I know my story and I know the narrative and I know everything about this. So I just couldn’t fully see why it was breaking up an engagement.

“I say it very clearly and I still stand by everything I said. This guy knew that I was having casting conversations the entire time that we were hooking up. And this was a friends with benefits. And I truly do think that he also saw it that way at the time.”

Lauren says she has no regrets

While she obviously went into the experiment hoping to get engaged, Lauren says she regrets nothing and believes that she and Dave made the right call.

“I mean, it’s so hard to look back and think about how things could look different, but it’s not how I wanted my story to end, but it’s absolutely how it should have ended,” she says.

These two probably aren’t looking forward to seeing each other at the reunion. But we’re looking forward to watching that awkwardness!