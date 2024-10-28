Gisele Bundchen Pregnant After Tom Brady Divorce With 3rd Child

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tom Brady has a new baby, why shouldn’t his ex!

Gisele Bündchen, supermodel mom and the famous QB’s ex wife is pregnant with her 3rd child!

The news comes as quite a shock to many given that it’s been just over a year since her split from Tom.

Still, there was clearly no time to waste in getting serious with her younger boyfriend – so congrats are in order!

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen joins IWC Schaffhausen at the Watches and Wonders on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Harold Cunningham/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)

Gisele Bündchen Pregnant At 44

The news broke on October 28, with a source close to Gisele confirming the news to People.

Gisele, 44, and boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 35, are expecting their first baby together and they couldn’t be happier.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source told People in a statement.

So far, neither Gisele or Joaquim have made an official statement on the matter, but it will only be a matter of time.

Now, their baby will be Gisele’s 3rd and the Jiu-Jitsu instructor’s first. Gisele already welcomed two kids with Tom: son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11.

However, there was a time when Gisele almost welcomed a 3rd child with Tom instead.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp”. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Another Baby With Tom Was Once In The Cards

When rumors of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen heading for a divorce started circulating, so did talk of how the two could save their marriage.

Back in 2016 (yes, that’s how long their romance was on “the rocks,” insiders claimed that both he and Gisele were worried about how their marriage would hold up in the absence of Tom’s one true love: football.

Obviously, their fears were well founded.

Back then, the story went that Gisele was reportedly worried that Tom would struggle with life as a house husband in retirement.

Now, there was no way for her to know back then that he’d find anyway he could to stay in the game – like buy a minority stake in the Oakland Raiders, hence the “baby” comment earlier – but the game plan was to hopefully replace the roller coaster ride of victory and defeat with the thrill of sleeping through the night and the agony of changing poopy diapers.

Yes, insiders insisted Gisele was trying to get pregnant with the couple’s third child.

In fact, for a while there were some who insisted she did in fact get pregnant.

According to OK! magazine, Gisele’s hair was the dead giveaway.

Their report suggested that Bundchen’s friends noticed how meticulous she is about coloring her hair, except when she’s pregnant.

She’d reportedly been neglecting her roots, which the insiders said was a sure sign that she was either expecting or hoping to get knocked up.

As we know, that never came to pass, but we’ll certainly now be keeping an eye on her hair to see if this new rumor is true!