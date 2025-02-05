Allison Holker Stuck With $1 Million Tax Bill After Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Allison Holker shares that her family tragedy was immediately compounded after her husband’s passing.

In her new book, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow has alleged that her late husband abused various substances prior to his tragic death by suicide. She has also claimed that he had been a survivor of childhood sexual abuse.

Another jarring detail from Holker’s memoir is the allegation that her late husband left her with a massive tax bill.

Debts after a loved one’s death often hit people when they’re down. But this $1 million bill may have been related to Boss’ mental state ahead of his passing.

Stephen Boss and Allison Boss attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Allison Holker says that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left the family with a massive bill

According to Allison Holker, dearly departed husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss owed $1 million in taxes upon his death by suicide in December 2022.

Holker’s tell-all book, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light notes that “it’s a misconception” that she inherited fabulous wealth upon Boss’ tragic death by suicide.

Debts can happen to anyone, and that includes tax debts. But it still came as a surprise to Holker — who believes that she knows what is to blame for the seven-figure bill.

Allison Holker attends the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

“The reality is quite different,” Allison Holker wrote about the idea that she became a rich widow after Boss’ death.

“He had given away substantial sums of money to family and friends,” she claimed. “And spent recklessly on drugs and his weird art collections.”

Unfortunately, Holker continued, she faced added complications because Boss had not left a will.

Allison Holker, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and family attend the Fans Premiere of Illumination and Universal Pictures’ “Minions: The Rise of Gru” on June 25, 2022. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and Allison Holker kept separate finances

According to Holker and her memoir, she and her late husband “always maintained separate bank accounts.”

However, paying off that $1 million tab “depleted his accounts.” Having to do so came as a surprise to her.

“I had been under the impression that the arrangement was working just fine,” Holker confessed. “He managed his income, and I managed mine, and we divvied up the bills. Easy-peasy. Or so I thought.”

Allison Holker attends the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney/Pixar)

Having to deal with the property and debts of a dearly departed loved one often comes at the most difficult time imaginable. But, to Holker, wrestling with this practical matter “provided a distraction” from her grief.

“If he had known how much of our hard-earned money would go to pay lawyers’ fees to clean up the mess he left me with, would it have made any difference?” she mused in her memoir.

Holker wrote: “I’d like to believe it would have. Stephen left me with double the work, double the noise, double the hardships, double the confusion — and half the household earnings.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Was the debt a sign of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mental state?

Obviously, we cannot know with certainly whether Boss made these alleged impulsive financial choices due to suicidal depression. But he did die by suicide, and had other red flags that his widow only recognizes in hindsight.

Allison Holker’s book also describes Boss’ hygiene struggles, with her “pleading with him to take a shower.” She acknowledged that she has since learned that this was a “classic sign of depression.”

At times, it seems that Holker blames Boss’ drug use for his death. But, based upon what she describes, it seems more likely that he was self-medicating. These alleged habits may have given him more time as he grappled with the depression that ultimately claimed his life.