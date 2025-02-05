Rebecca Minkoff Quits The Real Housewives of New York Over Scientology Scandal

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rebecca Minkoff is outta there, Bravo viewers.

The reality star, who appeared as a Friend on the latest season of The Real Housewives of New York announced late Tuesday night that she will NOT be returning to the franchise.

She confirmed as much via the following Instagram announcement…

Rebecca Minkoff attends Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 8, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

2025 is a new beginning for me and with current events in the world, I am reminded the importance of family, friends and community now more than ever.

The last month has given me a new perspective on wanting to focus on my wildly amazing 4 kids, my supportive husband, my business of 20 years, the Female Founder Collective, my podcast and MY BOOK.

Minkoff — who shares Bowie, Luca, Nico and Leonardo with husband Gavin Bellour — added in her statement:

As much as I have learned along the way with this franchise and fans, I want to reprioritize the things that mean the most to me: designing, giving back, supporting women and raising my family.

(Instagram)

The message likely didn’t come as a gigantic shock to anyone who tuned in for the Season 15 reunion special on Tuesday night.

At one point, Erin Lichy wondered in a confessional how Minkoff could be both Jewish and a Scientologist, asking how her former friend could believe in two things so “different and opposing.”

After seeing the interview on air, Minkoff told Lichy that to “see that from you was a bit disappointing.”

As the reunion conversation continued carried on, host Andy Cohen pressed Minkoff on Scientology, prompting the cast member to acknowledge it as a “is a world-recognized religion.”

Rebecca Minkoff visits SiriusXM Studios on February 4, 2025 in New York City. (Getty)

“I feel like in general, this subject with me in the show has been disrespected,” Minkoff added. “It has helped me overcome depression, anxiety, be a better mom, be a better communicator, deal with the incredibly intense pressure of running a company.”

At another point on the reunion, Cohen read a viewer comment, which referred to Scientology as a cult.

“That is a bigoted term. It’s hate speech to keep calling a religion a cult,” Minkoff replied, telling the critic:

“You wouldn’t be asking me these questions about Christianity, Muslim, Judaism; I am tired of the attacks and it’s suddenly okay for this religion. It is not.”

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York marked the second season of the franchise’s reboot. In addition to Linchy, the main cast included Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Racquel Chevremont, Jessel Taankm and Sai De Silva.