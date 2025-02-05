Irv Gotti Cause of Death: Murder Inc. Records Founder Passes Away at 54

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Irv Gotti — the famed record executive who produced hits by artists like Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Jennifer Lopez — has passed away.

He was just 54 years old.

Word of Gotti’s death comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, who confirmed the news Wednesday night.

Irv Gotti attends the 2023 City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala at Pacific Design Center on October 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Irv Gotti’s Cause of Death

Preliminary reports have been light on detail, and the cause of Gotti’s death is unknown at this time.

However, THR notes that the Murder Inc. founder suffered a stroke last year. Updates on his condition were few and far between in the months that followed.

Shortly after news of Gotti’s passing went public, moguls and artists from across the hip hop landscape raced to pay tribute to this fallen legend.

Irv Gotti attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Def Jam has lost one of its most creative soldiers who was hip-hop,” said former Def Jam exec and current YouTube music czar Lyor Cohen (via THR).

“When we were on bended knee, he brought the heat and saved our asses. He comes from a very tight beautiful family from Queens and it’s an honor and a privilege to have known him. Irv, you will be missed.”

An Epic Career

After getting his start at DefJam — where he produced such late-’90s hits as Jay Z‘s “Can I Live” — Gotti left to started his own subsidiary label with the help of company founder Russell Simmons.

Murder Inc. — later known as simply The Inc. — was instrumental in defining the hip hop scene of the early 2000s.

Gotti’s signature sound — melodic hooks paired with street-hardened rap verses — resulted in a slew of hits for the label and its roster of artists.

Director Irv Gotti and recording artist Ja Rule attend the screening of BET Series “Tales” at AMC 34th Street on June 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Ja Rule and Jennifer Lopez duets — including “Always On Time,” “I’m Realm” and “Ain’t It Funny” — and a succession of successful Ashanti singles (“Foolish,” “Rain on Me,” and “Mesmerize) — helped cement Gotti’s place as one of hip hop’s premier producers.

According to Irv’s brother, Chris Gotti, The Inc. label has sold over 30 million units and grossed more than $500 million.

In 2023, during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, Gotti discussed his health issues, including his battle with diabetes.

Rapper Nas and producer Irv Gotti attend Maxim’s Hot 100 Women of 2014 celebration and sneak peek of the future of Maxim at Pacific Design Center on June 10, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MAXIM)

“It’s rampant with Black people,” he said at the time (via The New York Post). “What it does is, it starts deteriorating your body. No, [it’s not under control]. I’ve been diagnosed with diabetes forever; it’s hereditary. When my [blood sugar] gets too high, shot [of insulin].

“It’s reversible but you gotta change the way you eat, all that. But you know what’s f–ked up with diabetes? So anything that you’re gonna like or tastes good, horrible for you. Now what’s some nasty s–t? Broccoli… you supposed to eat some leaves or s–t like that.”

Irv Gotti is survived by his three children.

Our thoughts go out to Gotti’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.