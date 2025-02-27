Rebecca Black Delights & Thirst-Traps in ‘Salvation’ Music Video

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rebecca Black is such a remarkable talent and a dazzling entertainer.

Unless you checked out after her 2011 viral video and the mindless hate that she received, that isn’t new.

What is new is Rebecca’s new hyper-pop track, “Salvation.”

The song is a joy. So, too, is the music video, which features Rebecca living out a nearly universal dream: becoming a young, hot, rich widow, possibly by dubious means.

Rebecca Black attends #GRAMMYsNextGen 3rd Annual Party during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at the GRAMMY House on February 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

On Thursday, February 27, the incomparable Rebecca Black unleashed “Salvation.”

Part of a very well received seven-song album by the same name, “Salvation” tells — lyrically — the story of someone whose passionate sexual escapades are receiving external judgment.

Whether the judgy party is homophobic or merely a generic prude is open to interpretation, as it could just as easily be an ex who’s simmering with disapproval.

It is the “Salvation” music video itself in which Rebecca Black shines as much as she does in the recording studio.

As you can see in the official music video above, Rebecca is absolutely dominating in skimpy, festive outfits with a Western motif.

Thematic elements include liberation. Visual elements include a lot of dancing, some cheeky butt shots, and some oily and handsy shots that look straight out of the incredible Teen Wolf intro sequence.

Rebecca Black performs onstage during LA Pride’s Official In-Person Music Event “LA Pride In The Park” Presented by Christopher Street West (CSW) at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 11, 2022. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

What story is Rebecca Black telling?

In the music video itself, Rebecca Black portrays a newly minted widow. Young, hot, and inappropriately dressed for a funeral, she triumphantly reads from the will in front of the casket of her comically old, deceased husband.

While she reads out exactly how wealthy she has now become, the somewhat campy mourners wail and lament. It seems that their grief has given way to despair upon realizing that they are not getting a piece of the financial pie.

What follows is a lot of dancing while Rebecca dons a series of looks. Some appear anachronistic, several are over-the-top, and a bunch are downright enthralling.

“Salvation” comes two months after Rebecca Black blew fans’ minds with “Sugar Water Cyanide.”

While the official lyric video has a lower production level than “Salvation,” the song itself has more of a dance vibe. It’s downright bouncy.

With seven tracks, and songs like “TRUST!” and “Twist The Knife,” there’s sure to be a fresh new song for everyone. Well, everyone with taste. (Sorry, not sorry)

Rebecca Black attends Claudia Sulewski’s launch of sustainable bodycare brand CYKLAR at Solawave House on December 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for CYKLAR)

Hoping for more? We have good news

If you find yourself looking for other music by Rebecca Black, you’re in luck. She has a stellar discography.

“Heart Full of Scars,” “Foolish,” and “The Great Divide (Dave Audé Remix)” happen to be some of my personal favorites from over the years. But there are so many more, including the entirety of the Let Her Burn album.

And, of course, we will always have “Friday.” As if we needed more reasons to look forward to the weekend.