Karla Sofía Gascón Says She Received Death Threats Over Muslim, George Floyd-Related …

Karla Sofia Gascón should be in a celebratory mood these days, having recently become the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award.

However, the Emila Perez star has instead come under extreme fire of late for a number of social media messages that have been dug up over the past several days.

Karla Sofia Gascon arrives for the media presentation of the film ‘Emilia Perez’ in Bogota on January 17, 2025. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

For example…

In a message responding to the 2021 Academy Awards ceremony, Gascón wrote in a translated post:

“More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala.”

Also…

In a since-deleted post from 2020, the actress allegedly wrote:

“Is it just my impression or are there more muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic.”

Karla SofÃ­a GascÃ³n attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Gascón deleted her X account after garnering backlash for these opinions.

The Emilia Pérez actress also issued an apology for the inflammatory Tweets… and has now told The Hollywood Reporter that the scrutiny has gone far beyond a few negative words about her online.

“I’m sorry, but I can no longer allow this campaign of hate and misinformation to affect me and my family, so at their request I am closing my account on X,” the 52-year old told this outlet in the statement.

“I have been threatened with death, insulted, abused and harassed to the point of exhaustion. I have a wonderful daughter to protect, whom I love madly and who supports me in everything.”

Karla SofÃ­a GascÃ³n arrives as Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios celebrate Awards Season 2025 at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on January 04, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

The actress previously expressed remorse for any “pain” her previous message caused, and added her to The Hollywood Reporter:

“I have defended each and every one of the minorities in this world and supported any event against racism, freedom of religion or homophobia, in the same way that I have criticized the hypocrisy that underlies them, because the first thing I am self-critical of is myself.”

She concluded as follows:

“Perhaps my words are not correct, many times due to ignorance or pure mistake. I apologize again if anyone has ever felt offended or in the future. I am a human being who also made, makes and will make mistakes from which I will learn. I am not perfect.”