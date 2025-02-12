Kanye West Flipped Off By Anti-Nazi Celebrities in AI Deepfake

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kanye West is the target of an AI campaign amidst the rapper’s latest pro-Hitler scandal.

Is it the best way to combat antisemitism? No. But it’s definitely making a point.

The video features unnerving mock-ups of celebrities taking a stand against Ye’s outspoken fondness for Nazi ideology.

Some less discerning social media users were excited to see what looked to them like a star-studded PSA. However, it is actually a deepfake.

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

There is a video taking off on social media featuring the likenesses of various celebrities standing up to Kanye West and his notorious antisemitic bigotry.

In the video below, you can see the faces of Scarlett Johansson, Drake, Jerry Seinfeld, Mark Zuckerberg, Adam Sandler, Steven Spielberg, Mila Kunis, Ben Stiller, and David Schwimmer.

The semblance of a shirt that each is wearing includes a symbol of a stylized raised middle finger, featuring a Star of David symbol and the name “KANYE” in all caps.

If you didn’t catch it from the wrongness of the video itself, you may have noticed the Instagram user’s handle features those two ominous letters: “ai.”

Ori Bejerano used generative AI, which sifts through existing photos, videos, and art in order to generate composite images. In this case, images that look almost real if you haven’t learned to recognize them yet.

“Enough Is Enough,” the message at the end reads. “Join The Fight Against Antisemitism.”

Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Using generative AI is controversial, even when it’s against Kanye West

Scarlett Johansson released a statement to Variety, condemning the misuse of her image and the broader threat posed by generative AI.

“I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind,” she affirmed.

“But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by A.I. is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it,” she noted.

Kanye West attends the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

Johansson continued her statement, taking a strong stance against this pernicious technology even as tech companies desperately push it on consumers.

“We must call out the misuse of A.I., no matter its messaging,” she emphasized.

Johanssen sagely warned: “Or we risk losing a hold on reality.”

Kanye West onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

No one’s saying that this controversial technology is as bad as Nazi ideology

Scarlett Johnansson’s point, rather, is that it is far more likely that someone will make a deepfake video of celebrities performing hate speech than standing against it.

There are wonderful uses for actual AI. That’s not what the above anti-Kanye video is, though. Generative AI, which relies upon stolen images, words, art, music, and more, is the latest big tech craze in the same way that NFTs were just a few years ago.

Hopefully, the fascism that Kanye admires an the plagiarism software that tech companies are desperately pushing on users (if the tech is so good, why forcibly install it on everything instead of letting people sign up for it or buy it?) will both soon be bitter memories of this difficult point in history. Our current horrors need not last forever.

Also, Scarlett Johansson is entitled to reasonable control over her own likeness. Aren’t we all?