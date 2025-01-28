Sam Asghari Cites “Weirdest” Thing Ever About Britney Spears Marriage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sam Asghari just spilled a spot of tea.

While appearing on the latest episode of Kate and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Reverly podcast, the ex-husband of Britney Spears delved more than usual into what it was like to be married to the world famous musician.

Sam Asghari volunteers at Project Angel Food on Thanksgiving Day on November 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

“One day I start learning about what the conservatorship is, and things like that,” Ashgari said, referring to the financial control Jamie Spears had over his daughter for 13 YEARS.

“And that’s when I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I thought, I’m in America … What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents?'”

Continued Ashgari on this topic:

“It’s such a ridiculous thing in this country to have to deal with. That was, by far — I’m not going to say difficult because I don’t think anything is difficult — that was the weirdest thing to deal with.”

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016. (Photo Credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Asghari immigrated from Iran as a child.

He acknowledged on this podcast that he was “new” to what the American legal system entailed… although plenty of folks out there would likely be taken aback by a conservatorship.

It was placed by Jamie Spears in 2008 following a series of personal struggles and the legal agreement was finally terminated by a judge in November 2021 after Britney testified in court to all the ways her dad controlled her existence.

The model added this week that one of the “hardest things” to deal with in the entertainment industry is figuring out the role your parents and loved ones play as you find more and more success.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Asghari doesn’t think fans or the media are as challenging to a celebrity to deal with as relatives can be.

“They take an advantage because they think you owe something to them, or something, which is so ridiculous,” Asghari explained. “That was the most difficult and weird spiral thing that I’ve witnessed in my life ever…

“Everything that happens and everybody that comes into your life that has taken advantage that damages you. Because those are the people who are closest to you.”

Spears and Asghari started dating after meeting on the set of her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.”

During this interview, he recalled having to be “careful” about the conservatorship because he was just her boyfriend at the time.

The pair got married in June 2022, but called it quits August 2023 after one year of marriage; their divorce was finalized in May 2024.

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“I’m always gonna be grateful and happy that it ever even happened,” Asghari said of the union.

“It was so much that we gone through so much as a couple. We learned so much, and it was a beautiful experience.”