Princess Beatrice Welcomes Daughter, Reveals Name Inspired By Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice is now a mother of two!
Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced today that they have welcomed a baby girl.
It’s the second child for Beatrice and the third for Edoardo, who also has a daughter from a previous marriage.
The baby girl entered the world on January 22, but the royals just went public with the news today.
“Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement released Wednesday morning (via CNN).
Honoring a Beloved Monarch
The statement also revealed that Princess Beatrice‘s infant daughter has been named Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.
The middle name is a tribute to Bea’s beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
She, of course, is not the first member of the royal family to name her child in honor of the late queen.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet is named after a nickname for Elizabeth given to her by her husband, Prince Philip.
Athena’s older sister, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, was also named after the monarch.
Beatrice and Edoardo married in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle in July 2020. Both of her royal grandparents were able to attend.
The princess is the daughter of Prince Andrew, while Edoardo is a wildly successful real estate manager.
What’s Next For this Growing Family?
Bea and Edoardo tend to keep a pretty low profile (as evidenced by the fact that they welcomed their daughter a week ago and we just found out today).
Despite the many scandals involving her father, Beatrice has mostly managed to steer clear of all royal drama.
We expect her to continue rising above it all simply by living a quiet life devoted to family and charity work.
Our sincere congratulations go out to Beatrice and Edoardo.