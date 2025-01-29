Princess Beatrice Welcomes Daughter, Reveals Name Inspired By Queen Elizabeth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Princess Beatrice is now a mother of two!

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced today that they have welcomed a baby girl.

It’s the second child for Beatrice and the third for Edoardo, who also has a daughter from a previous marriage.

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are given a tour during a visit to The Chelsea Flower Show 2022 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The baby girl entered the world on January 22, but the royals just went public with the news today.

“Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement released Wednesday morning (via CNN).

Honoring a Beloved Monarch

The statement also revealed that Princess Beatrice‘s infant daughter has been named Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice of York attends Barclaycard Exclusive area at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time)

The middle name is a tribute to Bea’s beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

She, of course, is not the first member of the royal family to name her child in honor of the late queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet is named after a nickname for Elizabeth given to her by her husband, Prince Philip.

Princess Beatrice smiles during a garden party held at Buckingham Palace, on May 30, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Athena’s older sister, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, was also named after the monarch.

Beatrice and Edoardo married in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle in July 2020. Both of her royal grandparents were able to attend.

The princess is the daughter of Prince Andrew, while Edoardo is a wildly successful real estate manager.

Princess Beatrice of York attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

What’s Next For this Growing Family?

Bea and Edoardo tend to keep a pretty low profile (as evidenced by the fact that they welcomed their daughter a week ago and we just found out today).

Despite the many scandals involving her father, Beatrice has mostly managed to steer clear of all royal drama.

We expect her to continue rising above it all simply by living a quiet life devoted to family and charity work.

Our sincere congratulations go out to Beatrice and Edoardo.