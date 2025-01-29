Lacey Chabert Net Worth: Is She Totally Rich from Hallmark Stardom?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Lacey Chabert has an estimated net worth that’s a little lower than what some might expect.

Even though the acting veteran is a pillar of Hallmark projects, there was a time when higher ups tried to push out “old talent” — and branded her as such.

Perhaps that lack of appreciation by those in charge is why she hasn’t reaped the full rewards of her years of work.

Fortunately, this seems to be changing with a slew of new projects. It’s no more than she deserves.

What is the estimated net worth of Lacey Chabert?

Online estimates on sites like Celebrity Net Worth put Lacey Chabert’s net worth at around $4 million. That doesn’t mean that she has the 7-figure sum sitting around in a bank account.

Rather, net worth estimates represent everything — estimated property values, how much a private business might be sold for, and more.

A $4 million net worth would, for most people, be great. But some fans may find it odd that someone with decades of acting experience — and some very famous roles — has the same approximate wealth as a moderately successful dentist.

Obviously, these online estimates can be extremely dubious. They are, after all, informed guesses — not the result of detailed run-downs like you’d get in a Forbes write-up.

Lacey Chabert should, one imagines, have a higher net worth. Many of us first saw her in the ’90s, where she and Sarah Michelle Gellar portrayed the daughters of Erica Kane on All My Children.

But she’s done much more work, from one of the most iconic roles in Mean Girls to ample voice work – including Gwen Stacey on The Spectacular Spider-Man, Eliza Thornberry on The Wild Thornberrys, and Zatanna on Young Justice.

Remember, Lacey Chabert is a Hallmark mainstay

Over the years, Chabert has starred in over 30 Hallmark Christmas films — which is a lot of such films to exist at all, let alone star one phenomenal talent.

In 2024, she also premiered on Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, an unscripted Hallmark series where she simply throws celebrations for children, families, and adults who are making some sort of positive impact on their communities.

It is commonly believed that a Hallmark film probably pays out around $50,000 to $60,000 to one of its stars. Perhaps a bit more. Which means that it might qualify for a modest middle-class income if it’s an actor’s only project in a year, though some of that pay may go to agents, managers, and more.

Of course, Lacey Chabert’s career extends to other projects. In late 2024, Netflix’s Hot Frosty became a hot topic.

Some reviewers on social media likened it to a Hallmark film, but one where the characters seemed more human in important ways.

More recently, Lacey Chabert signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark. The 2022 agreement has her headlining and producing films and other projects for the network. Additionally, People reports that Chabert’s line of products is going out through Hallmark stores in 2025 and beyond — and this deal could give her a solid financial boost.

Is this normal for Hallmark stars?

No two actors share the exact same career. But Danicka McKellar also spent years on Hallmark (and voiced a main character on Young Justice) and has a reported net worth of $8 million.

Some point to Candace Cameron Bure for her reported $14 million net worth. However, Cameron Bure was also a co-host and primary antagonist on The View for a while. Both women moved on to Great American Family, a controversial network seemingly created for people who feel that Hallmark content is too inclusive.

We’d all love to see Lacey Chabert have the net worth that her career warrants. But this is probably a good reminder that someone being on TV doesn’t mean that they’re set for life, or even set for the next six months.