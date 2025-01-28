Kate Middleton’s Mother Nursed Her Back to Health When William Was Busy With Royal …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Now that Kate Middleton is in remission from cancer, new details about her illness and treatment are being revealed.

We still don’t know what sort of cancer Kate had or how far it advanced, but the royals are now opening up about aspects of the past year that had previously been kept under wraps.

Earlier this month, Kate paid a visit to the hospital where she’d undergone chemotherapy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend a ceremony commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Shortly thereafter, Kate revealed that she was in remission.

Where Did Kate Recover?

Now, there are new details emerging about where Kate recovered and who helped nurse her back to health.

As you may recall, the royals were quite secretive in the earliest months of Kate’s treatment. In fact, they initially offered no explanation for her retreat from public life.

As new details emerged, we were given the impression that Kate was recuperating at Adelaide Cottage, the royals’ “modest,” four-bedroom house on the Windsor estate.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was hard to imagine Kate cooped up in a smallish home, William tending to her needs and those of the couple’s three children, all while continuing to perform his royal duties.

That’s why many royal-watchers are not surprised by new claims that Kate actually spent much of that time at Bucklebury Manor, her parents’ sprawling home in Berkshire.

(Yes, Kate may have been born a commoner, but her parents still own the kind of home that has a title.)

A ‘Secret’ Retreat?

According to a report from The Sun, Kate enjoyed a “secret recovery” at Bucklebury. And the 18-acre estate offered plenty of amenities, including a pool and tennis courts.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“The Middleton house is gorgeous. I think it is an old manor house. It’s got a lot of grounds. I think it’s got its own stream going through it. Tennis courts, I mean, typically Middleton,” journalist and royal expert Ingrid Seward tells the outlet.

“They’ve made it absolutely gorgeous. Bucklebury is a really, really pretty place to be. It’s got great avenues of oak trees, so yes, I can imagine that Kate would have a great time there, and she’s got her mum to look after her as well.”

But for all the luxury of the Middleton home, Seward speculates Kate’s parents were her main reason for recovering at Bucklebury.

“The Middletons are very, a very tight-knit family, and they all seem to support each other, which is how Kate was brought up, which is probably why she’s so stable and able to deal with whatever life throws at her, and I think they all get together, and they play games like a very old fashioned family they’ve got,” she explained.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“They play tennis. They swim. They’re very, very sporty, but of course Kate wouldn’t have been able to be very sporty, so I think she just would have played a lot of sort of family games and been in the bosom of the family, and I think we saw a bit of it in the video that Kate and William put out last summer. I think that is very much Kate’s home life which she’s, you know, tried to recreate in her own life.”

And since William’s wife and father were both battling cancer last year, he had more royal duties on his plate than ever before.

His busy schedule likely necessitated substitute caregivers, and thankfully, Kate’s beloved mum was up to the task.

Kate clearly benefitted from a strong support network during her recovery, and she’s already paying it forward.

She and William have become royal patrons of the hospital where she underwent chemo, and insiders say Kate plans to pay further visits to the facility to meet with patients and doctors.

We wish her all the best in her return to normalcy.