Prince William, Kate Middleton Preparing For Death of ‘Failing’ King Charles: …

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly taking steps to prepare for the death of King Charles.

Charles was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, and the specifics of his condition remain unclear.

Insiders have claimed that the monarch is suffering from pancreatic cancer, which has one of the highest mortality rates of any form of the disease.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, known as the Countess of Strathearn, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, known as the Earl of Strathearn, when in Scotland during a visit to Dumfries House on March 05, 2013 in Ayrshire, Scotland. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

That news has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

The king’s trip to Australia in late 2024 briefly bolstered hopes for a full recovery. But the lack of official updates is troubling.

And the latest reports indicate that in order to prepare for all eventualities, William and Kate are preparing to take over as king and queen at a moment’s notice.

Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consortâ€™s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace)

Kate and William Are Reportedly Prepared to Take Over For Charles

“It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly. But everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing,” the source close to the situation tells In Touch.

“The last thing Kate and William want to do is to put a case forward for Charles to abdicate. They want him to go on as long as he physically wants to,” the insider adds.

“But there is that horrible reality of the fact he’s not getting any younger, and his condition means that the time to step up will be sooner rather than later in the years ahead.”

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace)

Charles is 75, and Will and Kate would likely be preparing for the challenges of the throne even if he weren’t battling cancer.

But the preparations have an added layer of urgency as a result of the king’s health struggles.

Charles’ Illness Creates Atmosphere of Urgency

“The reality is they have to prepare themselves for that eventuality and brace themselves to deal with it, both mentally and in practice,” says the source.

“They’ll be wonderful monarchs. William has been preparing all his life, but Kate has shown herself to be equally capable,” the palace insider adds.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Obviously, the timing is less than ideal, as Kate also battled cancer recently.

But the source says she and William are well prepared to assume monarchical duties.

It was recently revealed that Kate is in remission from the illness, and she’s put in numerous public appearances in recent months.

William and Kate Prepare For the Throne

“Charles is so happy William chose such a wonderful partner and future queen. It’s a big worry off his mind because he knows the monarchy will be in good hands,” says the insider.

“This is becoming more and more at the forefront of their minds. And Charles couldn’t be happier knowing that his legacy will eventually be taken over by them.”

Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk with his father Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during their visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) in Loughborough, central England on February 11, 2020. (Photo by Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP)

In October of last year, Charles recently paused his treatment for an official state visit to Australia.

A second source described the trip as “just another example of the extraordinary work ethic he got from his mother.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.