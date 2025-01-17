GloRilla Pregnant? The Rumors and the Truth, Revealed

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is GloRilla pregnant?

The rapper teased a possible baby on the way with some eye-popping baby bump selfies.

Even so, fans weren’t sure if she was serious. Especially after enough time passed.

Is her baby bump real? Or is she just trolling?

GloRilla poses for a photo during the second half between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans of an Emirates NBA Cup game at FedExForum on November 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Fans wondered if GloRilla is GloReally pregnant in the wake of her social media posts.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she bombarded her fans and followers with a series of baby bump photos.

Her white jumpsuit did nothing to conceal the very large bump. A bump of this size would be all but impossible to conceal.

GloRilla shares photos with a baby bump. pic.twitter.com/YfgUmR5K7I — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 24, 2024

Even so, GloRilla suggested that she’d been able to conceal her pregnant belly in recent appearances. She captioned her pics: “Was so sick of hiding & sucking my stomach in lol.”

She had actually shared some similar photos on Wednesday. Her attire suggests that she snapped both sets of mirror selfies on the same day.

However, GloRilla did not actually confirm any pregnancy news after that. She shared no details whatsoever.

GloRilla attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Fans think that GloRilla was trolling about being pregnant

First and foremost, you cannot simply “suck in” a full-on pregnancy. The baby bump that she displayed looked like something from the third trimester.

Perhaps an even stronger indicator was her then-recent public appearances, such as on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

As this Twitter denizen pointed out, GloRilla was very visibly sporting a flat belly. No amount of “sucking in” can turn a nearly-ready-to-pop pregnancy into this.

this was glorilla not even 2 weeks ago you lot are too gullible 😭 pic.twitter.com/m6ie7QLhGa https://t.co/r31IauLRT2 — kudus pr manager 🇬🇭 (@kimkimdaya) October 24, 2024

Many people (especially, but not exclusively, women) find the image of themselves with a baby bump to be fascinating.

Of course GloRilla snapped selfies if she wore a prosthetic baby bump.

And of course she decided to share them with tongue-in-cheek posts that she trusts her followers will (eventually) realize are fake.

But why was she wearing this in the first place?

GloRilla performs onstage as Druski hosts first-ever â€œCoulda Festâ€ Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena on September 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Will she do a callback to this?

On Saturday, January 18, GloRilla is a musical guest for Saturday Night Live. It’s sure to be a weird episode, given the general mood as the world braces for America’s grim fate.

Sometimes, musical guests participate in skits.

If the vibe is right, GloRilla could end up sporting a fake baby bump for laughs. Or she could just rock everyone’s world with her music.

Unfortunately, the host will be Dave Chappelle, so some potential viewers will be skipping this one. Hey, you can always catch GloRilla’s act on YouTube.