Meri Brown’s BFF to Kody Brown: F-ck You, Loser!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sorry, Kody Brown.

But you don’t have Meri Brown to kick around any longer.

As Sister Wives fans very obviously know at this point, the father of 17 terminated his marriage from Meri back in January 2023.

The latest season of this TLC reality show, however, was filmed many months ago and has been taking fans behind the scenes of this long-awaited split.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown says their emotional goodbye. (TLC)

At one point on the latest episode, for example, Kody said that Meri should “ditch those bitches” and find a good man to be a romantic partner… referring almost entirely to Meri’s very close friend, Jenn, with whom she records videos on most Fridays for fans and followers.

In a responsive social media post on Sunday, Meri saw these comments air and then said her reply to the diss would get “salty.”

Fast forward to a day later when Meri and Jenn posed for selfies — and the mother of one donned a red hoodie that read, “Never gonna ditch …”

Meanwhile, Jenn’s matching hoodie read, “The bitch.”

Kody Brown and Meri Brown on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

“Bitchcraft: The art of pissing people off while smiling sweetly,” Meri captioned the snapshots.

The close pals later uploaded a video on January 20, diruing which they continued to poke fun at Kody’s remark.

Set to an upbeat backtrack, Meri — who is trying to date, but who has said it’s a challenge — spoke about how she can be both “salty” and “sweet.”

“No more silence, I’ll be heard,” Meri said, to which Jenn responded, “I’m never quiet, say the word.”

Meri Brown being interviewed during Sister Wives, season 18. (YOUTUBE/TLC)

After the friends described themselves as “loyal,” “perfect” and “humble,” the footage continued with Meri and Jenn revealing that the TLC personality had a “secret” to share.

No word yet on what that is, but Jenn ended with two simple words for Meri’s annoying ex.

“Hey Kody,” she said for all to see and her. F–k you.