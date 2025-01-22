Lauren Sanchez Slammed for “Trashy” Inauguration Outfit; Jeff Bezos’ …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s not easy to steal attention from Donald Trump.

Especially not on a day during which he’s sworn in as President of the United States (for the second time) and on a day during which he issues a pardon for individuals convicted of assaulting police offers on January 6, 2021.

But Lauren Sanchez sure gave it a try this past Monday!

Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The fiancee of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Sanchez was on the dais along with other very rich people while Trump was inaugurated on January 20 in Washington D.C.

As you can see above and below, she wore a rather low-cut top that drew the attention on many social media users — along with many rather well-known names.

“Usually love her outfits but the inauguration was a massive failure. The outfit looked trashy. I think Lauren usually has more class,” wrote one critic on Instagram, for example.

Heck, even Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly slammed the look during an episode of her eponymous SiriusXM show, stating on air:

“Have some dignity and some respect for your setting in your circumstances. No one should be talking about your t-ts. Sorry. They should be talking about the inauguration.”

Yes, this really is what Lauren Sanchez wore to Donald Trump’s second inauguration. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

Sanchez doesn’t seem too fazed by the criticism, however.

She has gone ahead in the days since and Liked various comments, such as: “Girl you ate that inaugural look don’t pay attention to no haters.”

Elsewhere, another post assured Lauren that the only opinion that “matters” is the Amazon chairman’s, adding, “THAT GIRL.”

Even Kris Jenner showed appreciation for Lauren’s Starlight Ball ballgown look, writing alongside several orange heart emojis, “STUNNING!!!”

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the inauguration of Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. ((Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson – Pool/Getty Images)

Similarly, Brooks Nader also chimed in as follows when it came to Lauren’s fashion choice: “Belle of the ball!”

Finally, Sanchez handed out a Like to a fan who wrote of her bold ensemble:

“You are truly an inspiration to me and I’m sure to many women.”

We’re not entirely sure why this would be the case, but, hey, who are we to judge?!?