Andy Cohen: Does He Really Want Lisa Vanderpump to Make a ‘RHOBH’ Comeback?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Does Andy Cohen want Lisa Vanderpump back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

The answer is more complex than a simple “yes” or “no.”

Bravoholics love Lisa. Even with her brazen internalized misogyny, she’s a pillar of the Housewives franchise … even though she hasn’t been a part of it for years.

How does Andy really feel about that?

Viewers could easily see the suffering of Andy Cohen as he became collateral damage in a family feud on the Season 13 Reunion of RHONJ. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Andy Cohen is a longtime Lisa Vanderpump fan, but …

During the Tuesday, January 21 episode of Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, Andy Cohen discussed the rumor that he’s trying to get Lisa Vanderpump back on RHOBH.

“It was repeated all over the place that I’m trying to get Lisa Vanderpump back on The [Real] Housewives of Beverly Hills,” he acknowledged.

As an executive producer on the show, Andy could have a lot of say in making that happen. But it isn’t solely up to him.

“Let me restate my abject love for Lisa Vanderpump,” Andy Cohen affirmed. “But I don’t know where the rumor came from.”

He then admitted: “I don’t see her coming back to that show.” And Andy’s cohost John Hill could only agree.

“I don’t know why that would even be a rumor. She doesn’t need to go back,” Hill reasoned. “She’s got her own thing going on.”

Lisa Vanderpump appears front and center in trailers for Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Andy Cohen noted that the ‘RHOBH’ cast could be an issue for Lisa Vanderpump

“She and Dorit [Kemsley] and Kyle [Richards] are, you know, I guess she’s kind of friends with Garcelle [Beauvais],” Andy suggested, thinking aloud. Lisa famously has beef with Dorit and Kyle.

He bluntly added that Lisa likely doesn’t have “any desire” to work with her on-screen foes, and they don’t “have any desire to interact” with her. Not as castmates on reality TV, at any rate.

Sure, Lisa was part of RHOBH when it launched in 2010. Only Kyle has endured as a mainstay, though no Housewife has ever seen spinoff success like Lisa’s Vanderpump Rules and Vanderpump Villa.

WAIT!! Andy Cohen has something to say on the The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion special. (Image Credit: Bravo)

As we mentioned, Lisa clashed with Kyle Richards and with Dorit Kemsley. It was, first and foremost, about Puppygate.

At first, it was just about Lisa’s fury over Dorit’s adopted dog ending up at a kill shelter, no matter how many steps it took to get there.

However, when Kyle questioned Lisa — asking if she’d leaked the story herself — the two OGs locked horns. Lisa felt pretty much over it.

In February of 2024, Kyle Richards sat down on the Today show to discuss, among other things, her separation. (Image Credit: Today/NBC)

Sometimes, the mutual loathing can be sort of playful

Andy Cohen dished that Kyle and Lisa apparently have a running joke — billing each other when they encounter each other in public.

“I do love that it feels like once a year, Kyle runs into Vanderpump somewhere and they’ll kind of send each other their bill or their drink,” Andy described. “I think Vanderpump either paid Kyle’s bill once or sent her her bill.”

Most of us, when we hate someone, would not care to interact with them at all. But sometimes, people who have a public falling out on reality television have a much stranger dynamic.