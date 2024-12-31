Is ‘Moana 3’ Happening? Everything to Know About the Disney Sequel

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Disney is telling fans “you’re welcome” with their recently released Moana 2. Even though the sequel just came out, audiences are already asking about the possibility of a third Moana film.

While Disney has yet to share official plans for a third Moana film, it seems very likely that fans will see the Polynesian Princess back on the big screen.

Keep reading to find out all the details you need to know about Moana 3.

A screenshot from the trailer for Moana 2. ((Disney/YouTube))

When Does ‘Moana 3’ Come Out?

A third Moana film has not yet been announced, and it’s unclear when it will be released. The first film in the franchise came out in 2016. Moana 2 hit theaters eight years later, in 2024.

If a third sequel keeps with that pattern, Moana 3 may not arrive until 2032, but it could always be more or less time in between.

Why Disney Will Probably Make ‘Moana 3’

Fans were surprised when the reviews for Moana 2 came in. Despite the first film being considered a modern classic, the Rotten Tomatoes score dropped significantly for the second installment. The first movie has a 95% critic rating, while the sequel has a 62% critic rating on the site.

Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

While critics may have been less into the sequel than the first film, the audience rating is still very high! The audience rating is currently at 87%. Even though the critics may not be as into the new movie, fans are certainly loving it. That’s even more incentive to give them another film.

The movie has also already set box office records, according to Forbes. The film set a record for biggest opening weekend for an animated film of all time. Of course, if people are buying tickets, that’s even more reason to make another movie.

Taking a page out of the Marvel playbook, Disney seems to have already teased a third Moana film. Almost like it came out of an Avengers film, Moana 2 has a mid-credits scene, which perfectly sets up a third movie.

What Is ‘Moana 3’ About?

Auli’i Cravalho at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California on August 09, 2024. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

Moana 3 has yet to be announced, but fans are definitely hoping for specific things in the movie. First, everyone is looking forward to seeing Auli’i Cravalho reprise her role as Moana and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui.

Many plot details are yet to be announced, but the post-credits scene in Moana 2 sets up a very exciting third movie. The scene features Nalo, the storm god who wanted to rule over all mortals, his enforcer Matangi, and Tamatoa, the giant coconut crab from the first film.

In the scene, Nalo is preparing to punish Matangi for failing to defeat Moana and Maui. Then, they’re interrupted by Tamatoa, who promises to help him. It seems like the third film will have a superhero-worthy villain team-up.

Live-Action ‘Moana’

While a third sequel has not yet been announced, Disney did reveal that they were making a live-action version of Moana in 2023. Filming took place from July to November 2024.

Dwayne Johnson at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California on August 09, 2024. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

In a video announcement, The Rock spoke about how special it was to tap into his heritage. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” he said.

“I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui—inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia—is one that runs very deep for me.”

It appears that the new live-action film will follow the events of the first movie. In his video announcement, Dwayne revealed that he’d be returning as Maui, but he’s the only actor set to return for the live-action movie.

The remake will feature Catherine Laga’aia as Moana, John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala, per IMDb.

The film is expected to premiere in 2026, which is fitting as that will mark the 10th anniversary of the original film. We can’t wait!