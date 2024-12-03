Meghan Markle Appoints Herself CEO of American Riviera Orchard After Failing to Find …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Sometimes, if you want a job done right, you have to do it yourself!

Meghan Markle has reportedly appointed herself as the CEO of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The decision comes after a lengthy search failed to yield any suitable candidates.

It’s the latest in a long line of early growing pain issues for Meghan’s latest project — and the company still hasn’t officially launched!

Meghan Markle Adds ‘CEO’ to Her Resume

Insiders say it was never Meghan’s plan to make herself the chief executive officer of ARO.

In fact, she was apparently quite committed in her search for someone who could capably head the company on her behalf.

But when months continued to pass and no applicants met Meghan’s standards, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

The Daily Mail was the first to report on Meghan’s difficulties in finding a qualified candidate.

“The initial CEO search has not panned out so far,” a source told the outlet back in April.

Now, The New York Post has confirmed that while no announcement has been made, the Duchess of Sussex has now given up on the months-long hiring process and officially appointed herself CEO.

“She is the CEO of American Riviera Orchard, a “source in the know” told the Post.

As for the lack of a formal announcement, insiders say the famously methodical Meghan is holding off until she’s got all her ducks in a row.

Meghan Makes Moves

“She’s been keeping her cards close to her chest,” one source tells the Post.

But just because she hasn’t announced her new role, that doesn’t mean that Meghan is holding off on making moves. The insider claims that Meg has already approached Netflix about partnering with her on the brand.

“This is something new for Netflix,” says the source insider.

“It would run the lifestyle business with Meghan, developing products as spin-offs from her show. ‘If a partnership is agreed, it’s likely that Netflix would install its own CEO to run operations.”

So ironically, if Meghan’s move pans out, then she might wind up being deposed as CEO. But by then she’ll be so rich that she probably won’t care.

And such success would be a nice chance of pace, as American Riviera Orchard has had its share of problems thus far. In fact, one insider tells the Post that the launch has been a “sh-tshow.”

Meghan has faced multiple trademark issues, and the Post reports that she and her team recently applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office for a three-month filing deadline.

If they miss the deadline, then they’ll need to start the whole process over.

But despite the setbacks, Meghan and her inner circle remain convinced that there are big things ahead for American Riviera Orchard.

“It’s going to be a good year for Meghan specifically, she’s spent the majority of the year doing work behind the scenes to launch a project in the first few months of 2025,” a source tells the Post.

It’s tough out there for new companies — but this one has the benefit of a very passionate CEO!