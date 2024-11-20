Kendra Wilkinson Can’t Get a Date: I’m Blacklisted From Dating App!

Kendra Wilkinson has waited years to get onto Raya.

Healing from past feuds has only been part of Kendra’s reality TV journey. Most recently, she acted as a real estate agent on Kendra Sells Hollywood.

Then there’s her love life. It’s been years since her split with Hank Baskett.

She’d like to use Raya, the exclusive celebrity dating app. But Kendra is still on the waiting list.

Is Kendra Wilkinson blacklisted from Raya?

Even though Kendra On Top alum Kendra Wilkinson is single, she’s struggling to look for dates on Raya.

Raya is a dating app for celebrities, influencers, and industry insiders. The basic idea being that the exclusivity will give users more privacy when posting their, shall we say, whole selves in DMs on mainstream apps.

Kendra Wilkinson is a reality TV personality who’s been part of ensemble casts and has been the titular star of more than one reality series. She has to qualify, right?

On Monday, November 18, Kendra Wilkinson told People that she’s been waiting for nearly half a decade to join.

“I tried to get on Raya, and it’s been four years on the waiting list,” she reported. “I swear to God and they will not let me in.”

Kendra quipped: “So the universe is basically saying, ‘We’re not ready for you. Dating world, Kendra is not coming in.’”

Kendra says that she’s doing fine in the bedroom. What she needs is something beyond booty calls.

“I have a couple boo things scattered all over LA. I need a little bit of a level-up now,” she characterized on Monday.

“Just because I have a little sex every now and then, doesn’t make them more than that,” Kendra acknowledged. “So I am looking for a little bit more than that now. I’m definitely ready now.”

It’s great to hear that Kendra has been enjoying herself in 2024.

Remember, back in January, she’d shared that she’d been celibate following her divorce from Hank Baskett.

Dating after a lengthy, closed relationship can be a real challenge. Kendra has also focused a lot on her career and, of course, her children during these past years.

Why is Raya keeping the door shut?

Contrary to what people may believe, Raya doesn’t simply admit everyone who has some TV credits or their own Wikipedia page.

The app isn’t kidding about exclusivity. According to our research, Raya only admits about 8% of applicants. There are a many standards. But, as with so many things in the entertainment industry, one of the most important is who you know.

Kendra Wilkinson may want to worry less about wait times and look into having a friend (or an ex) who’s already on the app. Reportedly, connections to someone already on Raya are the surest way to join.