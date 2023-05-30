Kendra Wilkinson Gives Holly Madison a HARD Pass: No More Playboy Talk! I’ve Healed!

These days, more people know Kendra Wilkinson for her on-screen marriage and for her divorce drama. Some are even getting to know her as a real estate agent.

But Girls Next Door was Kendra’s claim to fame before she came out “On Top,” so to speak.

Kendra’s friendship and feuds with her erstwhile castmates have made headlines for years. There is a lot of interest in what these women experienced, and how they get along these days.

But Kendra has no interest in a walk down memory lane with Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.

Right now, Kendra Wilkinson is more interested in talking about being a working single mom than she is about her past. Including Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, as you can see in the video interview below, she doesn’t feel like she needs to revisit any of that.

Holly and Bridget extended an invitation for her to join them on their Girls Next Level podcast. But Kendra has other priorities.

“I’ve already done the healing,” Kendra explains in the new interview.

“I don’t need to go on a podcast and do more healing,” she explains.

Kendra then adds: “I’ve already done it for myself.”

Simply put, Kendra doesn’t think that she needs to linger on the topic of her Playboy Mansion days any more.

“Publicly doesn’t do the healing,” she characterizes.

“I’ve already done it off camera,” Kendra emphasizes. She adds: “I’ve already done it for years before. I’ve already done it.”

“I’m sorry,” Kendra continues, “but, I have a whole new life that I’ve created and it’s not that.”

She adds: “I just don’t connect anymore.”

Of that era in Kendra’s life, she explains: “It’s like a high school buddy that you lost touch with.”

Note that she says “high school buddy,” and does not evoke something more negative. Why?

Because Kendra says that, unlike some past sentiments, she wishes Holly and Bridget “all the best.” (Her former feud with Holly was once the stuff of legend)

Kendra says that she has moved on and has some interests that are less, well, high school.

“I’m literally just a single mom who’s doing real estate now,” Kendra describes. “Literally.”

She hasn’t ruled out ever spending any time with the two of them in the future. Sort of.

“[Real estate’s] genuinely my passion and if, let’s say, Holly and Bridget somehow we naturally come back together, that’s one thing,” Kendra goes on. “But, I don’t find healing in doing podcasts and all that stuff. I see it [reuniting] being a natural thing.”

Kendra says that she feels “done with the bulls–t” and is currently “really enjoying this next phase of” her life.

“I have all new friends. I have a whole new life,” she says. Kendra then admits: “I don’t really know anybody anymore from the past. So, it’s challenging for me to connect with people now when they’re talking about me.”

“I’m like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ I don’t know how to help them or fix them or try to, you know, I don’t really know what to do, because I’ve already done that work, and I wish them well.”