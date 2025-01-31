Ryan Whyte Maloney: Shocking Details Emerge About Singer’s Suicide

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have a shocking and tragic update on the death of Ryan Whyte Maloney.

As previously reported, the former The Voice contestant died by suicide on January 28 at the young age of 44.

The Clark County Coroner in Las Vegas confirmed the singer’s death … with the cause of death listed by the coroner as a gunshot wound to the head.

Ryan Whyte Maloney attends the Global Genes Tribute to Champions of Hope 2016 on September 24, 2016 in Huntington Beach, California. (GETTY)

Now, meanwhile, People Magazine has obtained the official police report related to this tragedy.

The document states that Maloney’s fiancée told authorities that she and the artist (who was intoxicated) began arguing in the car after they left the New York-New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, where he had performed earlier in the night.

The main point of contention was whether or not Maloney had his fiancee’s jacket.

According to the report, Maloney grew very irritated, used a derogatory term to describe his future wife — and then reached into the glove compartment for a gun prior to jumping out of the vehicle.

We send our condolences to those who knew and loved Ryan Whyte Maloney. (NBC)

The fiancée told cops that she ran after Maloney, only to hear a gunshot and see his body collapse to the ground.

Just so awful. We cannot imagine.

The fiancee called 911 and police pronounced Maloney — who reportedly had contemplated suicide and harmed himself in the past. — dead at the scene.

Maloney appeared on season six of The Voice in 2014 and auditioned with Journey’s “Lights,” causing all four panelists to turn their chairs around and eventually choosing Blake Shelton to be his coach.

Ryan Whyte Maloney attends the debut of “Linda Suzanne Sings Divas of Pop” at the South Point Hotel & Casino on October 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Cheryl J. Kagan PR)

During his run on The Voice, Whyte Maloney sang four tracks, including “Lights,” Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Easy” by Rascal Flatts and “Second Chance” by Shinedown.

The singer advanced through two battle rounds on Shelton’s squad and returned to the program to perform during the season finale.

According to Whyte Maloney’s official website, he remained close with Shelton his run on The Voice and even had an ongoing residency at the country star’s venue, Ole Red.

Throughout his career, the singer performed with artists such as Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, Rascal Flatts, Shakira, Usher and Ed Sheeran.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.