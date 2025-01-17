Rachael Kirkconnell Sounds VERY Bitter Over Matt James Break-Up

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rachael Kirkconnell has sort of broken her silence.

Earlier this week, Bachelor Nation was stunned to learn that Kirkconnell and Matt James had broken up after four years of dating.

From what can now gather, meanwhile, Kirkconnell herself was also rather stunned.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (GETTY)

To be clear, the reality star herself has not issued any public statement since news of the split went viral.

However, the 28-year-old has been active in the comment section of her latest Instagram post — ironically, a birthday message she’d penned for James six weeks ago — and at least a couple instances appear to be rather telling.

For example, Rachael LIKED this remark by a follower: “The more I’m thinking about it the more I think he completely blindsided her with this. Give her some grace and let her respond in her own time.”

She also LIKDED a comment that simply read, “I’m so sorry.”

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kirkconnell’s responses came not long after James confirmed the couple had broken up, an announcement that arrived right after he seemingly been posting content from a joint London trip just hours earlier.

“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts,” he wrote in a January 16 Instagram post, alongside a picture from their first meeting on The Bachelor.

“Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding.”

The former series lead added:

“Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”

As previously cited, Rachael gushed over Matt on his 33rd birthday, calling him her best friend and “the man that has my whole heart.”

While hoping for “many more adventures” with her boyfriend, Kirkconnell also wrote at the time:

“You fill it (and my tummy) with so much love and laughter and i’m so thankful i get to dance through this life with you. thank you for your never ending love and support and smooches and snuggles.”

For those who need a refresher, James and Kirkconnell went their separate ways after the latter got embroiled in a race-based controversy shortly after Matt’s season of The Bachelor aired on ABC.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

In 2022, James reflected on his romantic journey by telling People Magazine:

“It felt like the world was against us.

“Some people felt like the situation was blown out of proportion and others felt like it hadn’t gotten enough attention. We were just trying to enjoy each other and grow our relationship without having to deal with people we didn’t even know weighing in.”

Fair enough, certainly.

We wish both parties nothing but the best now going forward.