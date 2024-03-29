Jessica Simpson’s Friends Worried She’s Spiraling Towards Potential Relapse: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Jessica Simpson hurtling towards a relapse?

Recent reports have focused upon Jessica Simpson’s marriage to Eric Johnson and its alleged ups and downs.

However, it’s sounding like some of those closest to her worry more about the woman herself than about her marriage.

Is Jessica Simpson okay?

Jessica Simpson attends W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci’s Grammy After-Party at Bar Marmont on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Is Jessica Simpson showing signs of a possible relapse?

Jessica Simpson herself has said that she has remained sober since 2017. Her loves ones hope that things will stay that way.

However, an inside source told In Touch Weekly that Jessica Simpson’s friends fear that her reclusive ways are a red flag.

“The people closest to her are very worried,” the insider reported, “even if they’re afraid to say it to her face.”

Jessica Simpson attends the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

“Jessica was absolutely not on point during her minimal public appearances,” the source described.

“She doesn’t leave the house a lot,” the insider added, “and her look is devolving into Real Housewives territory.” Oh? How so?

The source elaborated: “Like she’s constantly getting cosmetic surgery touch-ups. It’s not flattering, and people are afraid this could all end in tragedy.”

Jessica Simpson attends the preseason NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The marriage is also a factor in friends’ worries

According to an inside source, Jessica’s decade-spanning marriage to Eric Johnson is also on the rocks. But this report, in contrast with previous ones, claims that it’s not because she’s busy getting back to work. In fact, it sounds more like the opposite.

The insider claims that she has a “spaced-out attitude.”

According to the source: “It’s worrying how she’s turned her back on the spotlight for this weird new life where she spends 95 percent of her time holed up at home and seems really zonked out when she ventures out in public every few months.”

Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In 2023, Jessica Simpson opened up about the idea of moving to Nashville in order to breathe new life into her once exciting music career. To the disappointment of her fans, that doesn’t seem to be happening.

“She can still book big venues, but she only has a small catalog of hit songs and recording new music hasn’t been a priority,” the insider then griped.

“I blame her reps for not putting a plan into action,” the source added. “They’ve let her drift because she doesn’t ‘need’ to work.”

Jessica Simpson visits SiriusXM Studios for SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Jessica Simpson hosted by Andy Cohen on February 05, 2020. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“But anybody who knows Jessica knows she’s happiest when she has a lot going on,” the insider characterized.

“And,” the source then pointed out, “that’s the opposite of where she is right now.”

It is certainly true that some people struggle most with sobriety when they have nothing to do. Just as others struggle the most when they are busy. Our sincere hope is that Jessica is not at all at risk of a possible relapse.