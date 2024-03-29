Jessica Simpson’s Friends Worried She’s Spiraling Towards Potential Relapse: …

Is Jessica Simpson hurtling towards a relapse?
Recent reports have focused upon Jessica Simpson’s marriage to Eric Johnson and its alleged ups and downs.
However, it’s sounding like some of those closest to her worry more about the woman herself than about her marriage.
Is Jessica Simpson okay?
Is Jessica Simpson showing signs of a possible relapse?
Jessica Simpson herself has said that she has remained sober since 2017. Her loves ones hope that things will stay that way.
However, an inside source told In Touch Weekly that Jessica Simpson’s friends fear that her reclusive ways are a red flag.
“The people closest to her are very worried,” the insider reported, “even if they’re afraid to say it to her face.”
“Jessica was absolutely not on point during her minimal public appearances,” the source described.
“She doesn’t leave the house a lot,” the insider added, “and her look is devolving into Real Housewives territory.” Oh? How so?
The source elaborated: “Like she’s constantly getting cosmetic surgery touch-ups. It’s not flattering, and people are afraid this could all end in tragedy.”
The marriage is also a factor in friends’ worries
According to an inside source, Jessica’s decade-spanning marriage to Eric Johnson is also on the rocks. But this report, in contrast with previous ones, claims that it’s not because she’s busy getting back to work. In fact, it sounds more like the opposite.
The insider claims that she has a “spaced-out attitude.”
According to the source: “It’s worrying how she’s turned her back on the spotlight for this weird new life where she spends 95 percent of her time holed up at home and seems really zonked out when she ventures out in public every few months.”
In 2023, Jessica Simpson opened up about the idea of moving to Nashville in order to breathe new life into her once exciting music career. To the disappointment of her fans, that doesn’t seem to be happening.
“She can still book big venues, but she only has a small catalog of hit songs and recording new music hasn’t been a priority,” the insider then griped.
“I blame her reps for not putting a plan into action,” the source added. “They’ve let her drift because she doesn’t ‘need’ to work.”
“But anybody who knows Jessica knows she’s happiest when she has a lot going on,” the insider characterized.
“And,” the source then pointed out, “that’s the opposite of where she is right now.”
It is certainly true that some people struggle most with sobriety when they have nothing to do. Just as others struggle the most when they are busy. Our sincere hope is that Jessica is not at all at risk of a possible relapse.